RCB Gets Closer to Their Maiden IPL Title With a Comprehensive Win Against PBKS in Qualifier 1
Royal Challengers Bangalore has absolutely thrashed Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 and stormed into the final of IPL 2025. They didn’t just win the game but broke some records along the way, including dismissing the opponent for the lowest total in a playoff match and reaching the target in record time.
Punjab has some major thinking to do before their Qualifier 2 match against the winner between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.
Toss and Team News
Rajat Patidar returned to lead the side after spending a couple of matches on the sidelines. He won the toss and decided to bowl first — a decision that turned out to be a great one. They made one change, bringing in Hazlewood for Thushara. Punjab Kings also made one change, with Azmatullah Omarzai coming in for Marco Jansen.
RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma
Impact Subs: Mayank Agarwal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh
PBKS Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett
PBKS withered away in front of RCB’s bowling lineup
RCB bowlers deserve the most credit for PBKS’s downfall as they kept hitting the wicket hard and gave no room for batters to open their arms. PBKS batters, however, are also to blame as they kept making poor shot choices and fell one after another.
Priyansh Arya smashed the ball directly into cover’s hands and didn’t even try to lift it. Prabhsimran Singh charged Bhuvneshwar twice and hit him for fours on both occasions, but the bowler shortened his length on the third delivery, resulting in an edge to the keeper.
Hazlewood came on to bowl in the fourth over and dismissed both Iyer and Inglis in consecutive overs, making it almost impossible for PBKS to bounce back. Despite having a deep batting lineup, with ODI’s number one all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai coming in at No. 9 and Brar at 10, they had to substitute a batter in the first innings. But even the Impact Sub Musheer Khan couldn’t help them recover, and the team was bowled out for just 101.
RCB bowlers had a field day as they dismantled Punjab’s batting unit within 15 overs, limiting them to the lowest score ever in an IPL playoff match. Hazlewood, returning from injury, was superb and took 3 important wickets. Yash Dayal dismissed Arya and Wadhera. But the pick of the bowlers was young Suyash Sharma, whose magical spell in the middle phase dismantled Punjab’s much-hyped middle order. He finished with figures of 3 for 17.
Salt’s hurry to get into the final
The ball had some movement off the pitch and it wasn’t easy to bat on — evident from Kohli’s unusually early exit on 12. But Salt was having none of it. His aggressive batting ended the powerplay at 61 despite Jamieson bowling a wicket-maiden over.
There wasn’t much to defend for the PBKS bowlers, and Salt’s blistering innings ended the competition quickly. He scored his fastest IPL fifty (23 balls) and finished the match in 10 overs, making it the heaviest defeat by balls remaining in IPL history.
Man of the Match
Suyash Sharma bowled an amazing spell and won the Man of the Match award.