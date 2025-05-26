RCB Receives a Major Boost with the Return of Josh Hazlewood
Royal Challengers Bangalore receives a huge boost with the return of their premier bowler, Josh Hazlewood, after a break due to a shoulder injury. He has already joined the RCB squad ahead of their last and all-important game against Lucknow Super Giants.
Hazlewood has been in sublime form this season, taking 18 wickets despite playing just 10 games due to injuries. He hasn’t played since April 27, returning to Australia to work on the injury after cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. Following his rehab in Sydney, Josh is now ready to make a comeback in the IPL, as well as in the Australian Test side for the WTC final.
Despite his long break due to injury problems, Hazlewood remains the top wicket-taker for his side in the 2025 IPL. He is also the fourth-highest wicket-taker this season in the IPL, with 18 wickets in 10 matches, averaging a bit over 17 and maintaining a solid economy of 8.4. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya (15 wickets) and pacer Yash Dayal (10 wickets) are the second and third-highest wicket-takers for RCB.
Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi substituted for Josh Hazlewood but has made nowhere near the impact Hazlewood had. Ngidi also won’t be available for the playoffs due to his inclusion in the South African Test squad for the WTC final against Australia. Nuwan Thushara is yet to make an appearance this season, while Blessing Muzarabani will also join the squad as Hazlewood’s replacement.
RCB are currently third on the table with 17 points and one game remaining. In order to finish in the much-contested top two, they have to win their last match against LSG. Anil Kumble pointed out that RCB has their fate in their own hands and will need to win against LSG to have a double chance at the final:
“The good thing for RCB is that they will play the last game and they will know exactly where they stand and what they need to do.”