Remembering Keith Stackpole: Grit, Grace, and Greatness at the Crease
By Mehr Jan
Keith Stackpole, the fearless Australian opener who carved his place in cricket history through grit, flair, and a love for the game that spanned generations, died this week at the age of 84.
In a career that lasted from 1966 to 1974, Stackpole represented Australia in 43 Test matches and six ODIs, amassing 2,807 Test runs, seven centuries, and a legacy far larger than his statistics.
Stackpole wasn’t always destined for the opening slot. He began as a middle-order batsman and legspinner, debuting against England in 1966. But it was the shift to the top of the order in 1969 — alongside the stoic Bill Lawry — that revealed his full potential.
His attacking approach and natural timing made him a formidable force, particularly against archrivals England.
One of his most iconic performances came in the 1970-71 Ashes, when he blasted 207 at the Gabba. In the 1972 Ashes series, he was Ian Chappell’s vice-captain and led the series in runs with 485 at an average of 53.88. The following year, Wisden honored him as one of its Cricketers of the Year.
“Keith was one of the great contributors to the game of cricket, and his legacy will live long into the future,” said Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird. “Not only was he an outstanding player, but his work in media and mentorship shaped the next generation.”
A Life Beyond the Scorecard
After retiring from international cricket, Stackpole found a new rhythm behind the microphone.
He became a familiar voice on radio and television throughout the 1980s and '90s, working with the Nine and Seven Networks as well as the ABC. His insights, warmth, and deep understanding of the game made him as much a presence off the field as he was on it. He retired from broadcasting in 2005.
He was also a fixture in domestic cricket, winning the Ryder Medal three times in Melbourne’s district competition. Stackpole played in all five unofficial “Tests” against the Rest of the World in 1971–72, a makeshift series after the South African tour was canceled due to anti-apartheid protests. In 1974, he was awarded the MBE for his contributions to cricket.
His final Test, played against New Zealand in Auckland, ended on a bittersweet note: he recorded a pair, with one dismissal coming on the very first ball of the match — an oddity that Stackpole would later recall with his characteristic wit.
“I only saw it a yard away from my head,” he once wrote. “I pulled out of the way, but the ball flicked the end of the bat and flew to first slip. Maybe it was the first time in Test cricket that a fellow was out first ball without the ball ever touching the ground!”
Stackpole is survived by his wife Pat and children Peter, Tony, and Angela. His father, Keith Stackpole Sr., was also an accomplished first-class cricketer and Australian rules footballer.