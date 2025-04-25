Rizwan And Monroe Charged for Hurling Abuses At Each Other
By Shah Faisal
In the ongoing PSL season 2025, Islamabad United’s opener Colin Munro and Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan have been fined 30% of their match fees for breaking Level 2 rules of the PSL code of conduct during their game on Wednesday. They were punished for "personal abuse" towards another player, match official, or support staff.
The incident happened in the second innings when Munro made a gesture at Multan bowler Iftikhar Ahmed, suggesting he was bowling with an illegal action. Iftikhar was upset and complained to the square-leg umpire, Chris Brown. Rizwan, who was also incited by Monroe’s gesturing, got angry, got into a heated argument with Munro.
Although Munro wasn’t officially charged for accusing Iftikhar of an illegal action, sources say the match referee, Ali Naqvi, and the PCB considered it when deciding the punishment. Both players were found to have gone beyond normal aggressive behaviour, which is a Level 1 offence, and instead committed a more serious act of abuse, leading to tougher penalties.
What Are the Level 2 Offences and Fines for That?
Level 2 Offences (Moderate Offences)
Examples:
- Serious dissent at the umpire’s decision
- Inappropriate or deliberate physical contact with another player
- Aggressive or obscene language/gesture directed at someone
- Personal abuse of players, officials, or support staff
Penalty:
- Fine of 50% to 100% of the match fee
- 1 or 2-match suspension
- 2 to 3 demerit points
Demerit Points accumulate over a 24-month period. Reaching 4 demerit points leads to an automatic suspension, which varies based on the match format.
Iftekhar Ahmad not reported
However, Iftekhar Ahmad was not reported by the match officials for any sort of chucking or other bowling irregularity. He has a normal and simple bowling action and has never been reported for his bowling action ever in his career. Remember, in a BBL game, Marcus Stonis complained about Muhammad Hasnain’s bowling action, which, later, on testing, proved illegal, and Hasnain was asked to adjust his bowling action according to the given eligible criteria formulated by the MCC and the ICC. That took him a long time to make a comeback into the team.
Another such incident happened to Saeed Ajmal, who, when found illegal in his bowling action, had to change his entire action, where he lost all his skills and impact as a spin bowler.