Rob Walter Announced as the New Head Coach of the New Zealand Men’s Cricket Team
New Zealand Cricket has announced Rob Walter as the new head coach of the men’s cricket team. He will replace Gary Stead as the all-format coach and has already signed a three-year contract. His tenure will conclude with the 2028 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia and New Zealand.
Walter replaces Gary Stead as an all-format head coach, despite previous claims by New Zealand Cricket to split the roles between white-ball and red-ball formats. Stead had an impressive seven-year journey with the New Zealand team, leading them to their first-ever World Test Championship triumph against India in 2021. The 3-0 victory against India in their own backyard remains one of the biggest achievements of New Zealand cricket under his leadership.
Walter will face a packed schedule across all three formats, with several major ICC tournaments on the horizon—including the next WTC cycle, the 2027 ODI World Cup, two T20 World Cups in 2026 and 2028, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
His first assignment as head coach will be a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe. The series will also mark New Zealand’s start to the new 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle.
Walter coached the South African cricket team before resigning in April. His seven-year stint with South Africa’s white-ball side was filled with accomplishments, although he fell short of winning a major title. Under his leadership, the Proteas reached the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup—their first-ever final in an ICC tournament. He also guided them to the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
Walter expressed admiration and optimism for his new team after signing the contract.
“The Blackcaps have been a successful and highly-regarded team on the world scene for some time now, and it's a real privilege to be given the chance to add to that,” Walter said.
“It's an amazing opportunity to work with such a talented group of players and support staff through a period in which so many global events, as well as massive bilateral series, will be contested. I just can't wait to get started. It's exciting, it's challenging, and the opportunity is enormous for everyone.”
Scott Weenink, NZC chief executive, praised the new head coach and said it was the right time and place for Walter to take on the role.
“Rob is a world-class coach with an outstanding pedigree,” said Weenink. “His success in New Zealand's domestic game, combined with his recent achievements on the global stage with South Africa, makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Blackcaps.”
“We're excited to welcome Rob back home to guide our team through an exciting and challenging period, including three major ICC events.”