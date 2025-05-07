Rohit Sharma Bids Farewell to Test Cricket: “It’s Been an Honor”
By Mehr Jan
Indian cricket witnessed the end of a significant era on May 7 as Rohit Sharma, the country’s Test captain and one of its most prolific all-format players, announced his retirement from Test cricket.
The 38-year-old, affectionately nicknamed the “Hitman” for his effortless stroke play, broke the news through a heartfelt Instagram post. “Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket,” Rohit wrote. “It’s been an absolute honor to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.”
The announcement, though long anticipated due to his recent struggles with form, struck an emotional chord with fans. Tributes poured onto social media as followers reminisced about his signature elegance and match-winning knocks. “A legend who made every format brighter! That iconic #45 jersey will forever remind us of pure batting magic,” read one comment.
Rohit ends his Test career with 4,301 runs in 67 matches at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and a top score of 212. But his form dipped sharply in 2024-25, averaging just 10.93 in Australia. He missed two Tests, citing poor form and personal reasons, and later struggled in domestic cricket too.
Despite the slump, his decision to retire was his own—one respected by many, including head coach Gautam Gambhir.
While saying goodbye to his Test career, he will still play a big role in Indian cricket by continuing in ODIs and helping guide the younger players.
What’s Next for India?
Rohit’s decision comes just weeks ahead of India’s five-Test tour of England, beginning June 20 at Headingley.
It leaves a sudden vacancy in leadership, adding urgency for selectors to name a successor. Jasprit Bumrah, the current vice-captain, filled in during Rohit’s absence in Australia. However, entrusting the full-time role to a fast bowler with a history of injuries presents its own challenges.
Bumrah endured a significant workload during the Australia series and later missed the Champions Trophy with a stress reaction in his back. He has only recently returned to action in the IPL with the Mumbai Indians.
With Rohit stepping down from Tests, selectors face a pivotal decision not only in leadership but in redefining the team’s core as it prepares for the next cycle of red-ball cricket.