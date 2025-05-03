Romario Shepherd's Blistering 14-Ball Fifty Stuns MS Dhoni’s CSK in Record-Breaking Finish
By Shah Faisal
In Match 52 of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Romario Shepherd delivered a breathtaking performance, etching his name into the league's history books with an unforgettable display of power-hitting. Batting only in the final two overs, Shepherd smashed the joint second-fastest fifty in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 14 balls. Riding on his celestial hitting, RCB posted a formidable total of 213 runs, with a staggering 54 of those coming in the last two overs. Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana bore the brunt, conceding 33 and 21 runs respectively.
Shepherd’s 14-Ball Mayhem
Coming in during the death overs, Shepherd unleashed a brutal assault on CSK’s bowlers, racing to a half-century in just 14 balls. He first strangled Khaleel Ahmad with stylish and towering sixes, accumulating 33 of his penultimate over. Once Khaleel was done, Shepherd set his eye on Pathirana and scored more stylishly against him, hitting the last two balls for sixes to send the crowd in frenzy. Shepherd’s innings was laced with towering sixes and crisp boundaries, 4 fours and 6 sixes.
espncricinfo recorded the transcendental hitting as such:
- “19.6 (six) Shepherd sends this into orbit!”
- “19.5 (six) Taxi, where are you?! Haul that ball back, please!”
- “19.2 (four) Pathirana comes in for punishment too!”
- “18.5 (six ) No-ball! Goodness gracious me—that is the shot of the night!”
- “18.4 (six) 22 off the over already—Khaleel has been ripped to shreds!”
Out of the 53 runs scored in the final two overs, Shepherd smashed 52 of them in boundaries—an exhibition of sheer dominance.
RCB’s Historic Finish: 54 Runs in Final Two Overs
Shepherd’s onslaught powered RCB to a jaw-dropping 54 runs in the last two overs, setting a new IPL record for the most runs scored in the 19th and 20th overs combined. This eclipses the previous record of 53 runs set by Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans in 2024.
Notably, Shepherd’s 52-run contribution in the final two overs is one of the highest ever in men’s T20s. Only Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee has matched this feat, scoring 52 against Mongolia in 2023.
Khaleel, meanwhile, became the most expensive bowler in CSK's history. No one has, other than him, ever conceded 65 in his quota of 4 overs.
Fastest Fifties in IPL History
With this explosive knock, he joins the elite club of KL Rahul and Pat Cummins, both of whom previously notched 14-ball fifties in IPL history. Only Yashasvi Jaiswal stands ahead of them, having recorded the fastest IPL fifty in just 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023.
Fastest To 50 Runs in an IPL Innings
- Yashasvi Jaiswal – 13 balls (Rajasthan Royals vs KKR, 2023)
- KL Rahul – 14 balls (Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, 2018)
- Pat Cummins – 14 balls (KKR vs Mumbai Indians, 2022)
- Romario Shepherd – 14 balls (RCB vs CSK, 2025)
A Knock to Remember
Romario Shepherd’s blazing knock against CSK wasn’t just about speed—it was about impact. His fearless hitting turned the tide, thrilled fans, and added a new chapter to IPL’s ever-growing legend of last-over fireworks.
In an era where boundaries define the game, Shepherd’s bat spoke loudest—and longest.