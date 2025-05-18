Roston Chase’s Appointment Marks New Dawn for West Indies Test Cricket
West Indies have ushered in a new era by appointing Roston Chase as their Test captain ahead of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. This move signals a strategic shift in leadership, even though Chase hasn't played a Test since March 2023.
Chase, a 33-year-old all-rounder from Barbados, will begin his captaincy with the three-match home series against Australia, starting June 25 in Bridgetown. It will be his 50th Test appearance. Joining him in leadership is left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who has been named vice-captain.
The selection process, described by Cricket West Indies (CWI) as one of the most comprehensive in its history, involved psychometric testing and structured interviews. Six candidates were shortlisted, including Joshua Da Silva and John Campbell, but Chase emerged as the unanimous choice.
CWI President Kishore Shallow praised the process as “professional, objective, and forward-thinking,” noting that it raised the bar for leadership selections in West Indies cricket.
Shai Hope, who currently captains the white-ball sides, chose not to be considered, preferring to focus on ODIs and T20Is.
Chase brings valuable experience, with 2,265 runs and 85 wickets in Test cricket. However, his batting numbers have seen a decline since a promising start, and reviving his form will be one of his first challenges as skipper.
Despite not featuring in a Test for more than two years, Chase has remained part of the broader squad and will also join the upcoming white-ball tour of England.
Coach Daren Sammy endorsed the decision wholeheartedly. “Our new captain has earned the respect of his peers and understands the responsibility of the role,” he said. “He’s shown the leadership qualities we need to move this team forward.”
Chase's appointment was also seen as a way to continue building on Kraigg Brathwaite’s tenure, during which West Indies achieved key victories, including a memorable win at the Gabba and a series win against England at home.
As Chase prepares to lead the side into a demanding new cycle, the message from management is clear: West Indies cricket is looking ahead, with belief in a fresh vision and the players ready to carry it forward.