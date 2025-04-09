RR batters lose the plot again as GT storm to the top of the table
By Mishaal Mubarak
Sai Sudharsan held his nerve as GT lost Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill before the game hit the midway mark, but RR’s batters couldn’t replicate the exploits, collapsing like a house of cards on Ahmedabad’s lively pitch.
Playing XI:
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, 5 Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan
Impact Players List: Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, and Nishant Sindhu
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.
Impact Players List: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal and Kunal Singh Rathore
As it happened:
With dew on his mind, Sanju Samson asked Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans to bat first on the red-soil pitch Ahmedabad had dished out. Not long after, a Jofra Archer 147 kph thunderbolt disturbed Gill’s furniture, drawing first blood for RR. Although Sai Sudharsan’s bat refused to stay silent, a somewhat slow start by Jos Buttler saw GT finish the powerplay at 59 for 1.
With Sudharsan firing the way he was, Buttler remained more cautious than his character is believed to be. Unfortunately, the excess of caution betrayed him, as Maheesh Theekshana’s off-spin trapped him LBW, hitting his back pad.
Shahrukh Khan and Sherfane Rutherford chipped in with fireworks but couldn’t keep Sudharsan company for long, departing in consecutive overs thanks to Sanju Samson’s clean work behind the stumps.
Rahul Tewatia remained unbeaten, doing plenty of damage to RR with two maximums and as many fours, making the most of the little time he got at the crease. He was briefly joined by Rashid Khan before a Tushar Deshpande delivery ended Rashid’s stay, courtesy of an absolute blinder by Yashasvi Jaiswal.
RR lost two wickets in the second and third overs of their chase, further demoralised after being set a target of 218. Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana walked without crossing into double figures.
In came Riyan Parag, who joined forces with captain Sanju Samson to make the best of the powerplay. But Parag, too, departed soon after it ended. Following Dhruv Jurel’s early exit to a Rashid Khan googly, Shimron Hetmyer stepped in to stitch a much-needed partnership with Samson. Hetmyer went rampant against the GT spinners, trying to keep RR in the hunt as batters at the other end made regular check-ins and check-outs.
The end came quicker than RR had expected. In the 16th over, the Guyanese batter misread a bouncer from Prasidh Krishna, GT’s enforcer, who claimed three wickets during the game, and was caught in the deep at the backward square boundary. Only a miracle could have saved RR after Hetmyer’s dismissal, but that miracle never arrived, and RR ended the game 58 runs short of the daunting target.