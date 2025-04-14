Sahibzada Stars in Islamabad United’s Win Against Peshawar Zalmi with a Blistering Ton
Islamabad United continued their dream run in the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with a dominant win over Peshawar Zalmi, courtesy of a stunning century by Sahibzada Farhan. With this thumping victory, United have now won both their matches convincingly, while Zalmi remains winless and under pressure.
Toss and Team News
United skipper Shadab Khan won the toss and elected to bat first, making two changes to their winning XI. Saad Masood and Ben Dwarshuis came in for Riley Meredith and Muhammad Shahzad. Peshawar Zalmi brought in George Linde, replacing Max Bryant.
Islamabad United XI: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Naseem Shah, Ben Dwarshuis.
Peshawar Zalmi XI: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mitchell Owen, Hussain Talat, George Linde, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ali Raza.
Sahibzada’s Defining Knock Powers United
Islamabad had a shaky start, losing opener Andries Gous to a mix-up in just the second over. But Sahibzada Farhan quickly turned the tide. The 27-year-old opener took charge and treated the crowd to a batting masterclass. He played shots all around the ground, effortlessly finding gaps and clearing boundaries.
Farhan's 106 off just 52 deliveries was a treat to watch. His innings included 13 fours and five sixes, and he maintained a strike rate above 200 for most of his time at the crease. Partnering with Colin Munro, who played a supporting knock of 40 off 27 balls, Farhan laid the perfect foundation.
United capitalized on that strong platform. Salman Ali Agha chipped in with 30, while late cameos from Jason Holder (20) and Ben Dwarshuis (18*) helped Islamabad post a mammoth total of 223/6—a total that proved far beyond Zalmi’s reach.
Zalmi’s Batting Woes Deepen
Peshawar Zalmi's woes with the bat continued. Their much-hyped batting lineup crumbled under pressure once again. Babar Azam’s poor run persisted as he managed just a single run, raising further questions over his form and place as skipper. Saim Ayub and Mitchell Owen also failed to deliver, leaving the middle order exposed far too early.
The only silver lining for Zalmi was the brilliant knock by Mohammad Haris, who fought a lone battle. The wicketkeeper-batter played an aggressive innings of 87 off 47 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and 4 sixes. Haris’s intent and technique were commendable, but with no other batter crossing even 15 runs, the target was always out of reach.
Zalmi was eventually bowled out for 141, falling short by a massive 102 runs.
Man of the Match
There was little debate over the Man of the Match award. Sahibzada Farhan’s blazing century not only anchored the innings but also set the tone for the one-sided affair. With two wins in two games, Islamabad looks like a serious contender for the title, while Zalmi must regroup quickly to stay alive in the competition.