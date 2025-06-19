San Francisco Unicorns to Go Against Texas Super Kings in the Major Cricket League
San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings will clash on Thursday for the top spot in the ongoing Major Cricket League. Both teams are on a winning spree, remaining unbeaten in their last three matches. While the Unicorns are enjoying an in-form batting order, the Super Kings’ bowling arsenal is doing the talking for them.
Form
Both teams have been enjoying good form this season, aiming for the top spot in the league, as is evident in their recent performances. The Unicorns were struggling with the bat in their previous match. While chasing 183, they lost four wickets in the powerplay. However, the lower order stepped up, with Hassan Khan and Xavier Bartlett taking their side to victory.
It was a similar scenario for the Super Kings as well, as they failed to post a big total. However, for them, it was their bowlers who shined the brightest, successfully defending 153, with Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, and Nandre Burger being the top performers.
Probable Playing XIs
San Francisco Unicorns XI:
Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Cooper Connolly, Hassan Khan, Corey Anderson (c), Juanoy Drysdale, Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux
Texas Super Kings XI:
Devon Conway (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daryl Mitchell, Shubham Ranjane, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Calvin Savage, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Nandre Burger
Players to Watch
Unmukt Chand
A former skipper of the Indian U-19 side, Chand has been having a good run this season for the Unicorns. With many of the big guns failing with the bat, Chand’s consistency has kept the Unicorns afloat in the tournament so far.
Rachin RavindraRachin Ravindra has been in incredible form since his debut. His performances in both international and franchise cricket have been outstanding. In the MLC so far, he has scored 86 runs in two games with a remarkable strike rate of 245.7. His all-round abilities will be key for the Super Kings throughout the tournament.