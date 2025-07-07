Sanjog Gupta Appointed as the New Chief Executive by the International Cricket Council
Sanjog Gupta has been announced as the new CEO of the ICC, replacing Geoff Allardice. Allardice served as the CEO from 2020, first as interim and then full-time, and stepped down from the post in January 2025. His replacement, Sanjog Gupta, is currently serving as the CEO of Sports and Live Experiences at JioStar. Sanjog will be the seventh CEO in ICC’s history and will take over the job from Monday onwards.
Jay Shah, ICC President, announced the new appointment in a post, highlighting the importance of the role and the wealth of experience Gupta will bring to the table.
“I am pleased to announce that Sanjog Gupta has been appointed as the CEO of the ICC. Sanjog brings extensive experience in sports strategy and commercialisation, which will be invaluable for the ICC," said the statement by Jay Shah. "His deep understanding of the global sports as well as M&E landscape, combined with his continued curiosity about the cricket fan's perspective and passion for technology, will prove essential in our ambition to grow the game in the coming years.
"Our goal is to move beyond traditional boundaries and establish cricket as a regular sport in the Olympics, growing its expanse across the world and deepening its roots in its core markets."
The ICC began the appointment process back in March, terming it a “global recruitment process.” A total of 12 candidates were shortlisted for the job. The next stage was conducted by the nominations committee comprising ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja, ECB Chair Richard Thompson, SLC President Shammi Silva, and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.
The nominations committee then unanimously recommended Gupta for the high-level role, and he was subsequently approved by Jay Shah. The decision was then moved to the full ICC board, which ratified the appointment.
"The role attracted over 2,500 applications from candidates across 25 countries, reflecting the international appeal and significance of the position," the ICC said. "Candidates ranged from leaders associated with sports governing bodies to senior corporate executives from across sectors."
Sanjog began his career as a journalist at Star Network in 2010 and worked his way up in the organization. In 2020, he became the Head of Sports at Disney and Star India, playing an important role in the development of sports coverage, especially multi-language, digital-first, and women-focused broadcasting.
“It is a privilege to have this opportunity, especially at a time when cricket is poised for unprecedented growth and enjoys the passionate support of almost two billion fans worldwide," Gupta said.
“These are exciting times for the sport as marquee events grow in stature, commercial avenues widen, and opportunities such as the women’s game scale in popularity. Cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the rapid acceleration of technology deployment/adoption could act as force-multipliers for the cricket movement around the world.
“I look forward to contributing to the next phase of cricket’s evolution, expanding its global footprint, enhancing the fan experience, and working closely with ICC Member Boards to build on our strong foundations.”