Sean Abbott Called Up as All-Rounder Replacement for Injured Seamer on West Indies Tour
Australia has called up Sean Abbott to the Test squad for the three-match series against West Indies. This comes after a double blow to the Aussie team, with two of their squad players getting injured ahead of the series. Abbott will be part of the squad for the first Test, starting on June 25 in Barbados.
Abbott replaces Brendan Doggett, who has suffered a minor hip issue. Doggett was part of the Australian squad for the World Test Championship Final but failed to make it into the playing XI. He will now return home instead of traveling with the team to the Caribbean.
Abbott has represented Australia in white-ball cricket but is yet to make his debut in the longest format. He has played 48 matches in ODIs and T20Is, taking 59 wickets. He was also part of the Australian squad on the Sri Lanka tour just before the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Another big miss for Australia will be veteran batter Steve Smith, who suffered a hand injury during the WTC Final while fielding closer than the usual slip position. Although the bone wasn’t broken and no surgery was needed, Smith will miss the West Indies tour.
"It just split the skin and dislocated it, which made me feel pretty ill at that stage," Smith said. "I think I'm in a splint for eight weeks now and may be able to play with it in a couple of weeks, so it'll depend on my functionality and what I'm able to do — but it's probably the best result I could have hoped for."
Australia’s Test Squad:
Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.
Schedule:
- First Test: June 25–29 – Bridgetown, Barbados
- Second Test: July 3–7 – St George's, Grenada
Third Test: July 12–16 – Kingston, Jamaica