Skipper Iyer Leads the Charge as Punjab Kings Defeat Mumbai Indians to Reach the Final
Punjab Kings dominated Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 and reached the final of the 2025 IPL, thanks to a commanding innings by captain Shreyas Iyer. Mumbai batted well in the first innings, posting 203 runs on the board, but Iyer’s 87 sealed the match with one over to spare. PBKS will now face RCB in the final, guaranteeing a new IPL champion this season.
Toss and Team News
Iyer won the toss and decided to field first. Both sides made one change each, with Chahal coming in for PBKS and Topley for MI.
PBKS Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey
MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (capt), Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley
Impact Subs: Ashwani Kumar, KL Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs
Dhir Finishes the Innings After SKY and Tilak Score Their 40s
It was a rough start for MI as Rohit Sharma got out cheaply for 8. New signing Jonny Bairstow took center stage, scoring most of the runs in a 51-run stand with Tilak Varma. He was dismissed for 38, marking the start of a 72-run partnership between Tilak and SKY. Both batted brilliantly but were dismissed in the 40s within three deliveries of each other.
It was up to Pandya and Naman Dhir to push MI to a big total. Dhir looked in good touch, timing the ball well without taking risks. Pandya, however, struggled and managed just 15 runs off 13 balls. Dhir also departed after scoring 37, ending MI’s innings at 203 for 6 in 20 overs.
Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab Kings, conceding just 30 runs on a high-scoring pitch and taking the key wicket of in-form Tilak Varma. Chahal made a solid comeback, finishing with 1 for 39 in his 4 overs. Omarzai was a bit expensive but claimed two important wickets.
Iyer All the Way for Punjab Kings
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. On a night when Punjab needed its skipper and most experienced batter, Iyer delivered one of the best innings of the tournament. He came in to bat with PBKS at 72 in the 8th over, needing 132 runs from 73 balls. The captain rose to the occasion with an innings full of patience, timing, and class.
He took his time initially, giving much of the strike to Wadhera, who was middling the ball with a bit of luck. Then Iyer exploded, starting his assault in the 13th over with three sixes off Topley. He went on to smash 8 sixes in total, finishing with an unbeaten 87 at a strike rate of 213.
Inglis and Arya provided a stable start after Prabhsimran Singh fell early for just 6. Arya couldn’t go beyond 20, while Inglis played a handy innings of 35. Wadhera kept the run rate in check while Iyer settled in. It was a perfect team performance, with Iyer at the heart of it.
None of the bowlers made an impact for MI, including star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who gave away 40 runs in his 4 overs without taking a wicket. Ashwani Kumar had two decent overs at the start but was hammered for six sixes across his last two, including four in the final over.
Man of the Match
Iyer’s innings was, without a doubt, match-winning and earned him the Man of the Match award.