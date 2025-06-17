Sophie Devine to Retire from ODIs After ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup
New Zealand’s women’s cricket captain Sophie Devine has announced she will retire from One Day Internationals following the conclusion of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup later this year in India and Sri Lanka.
One of the sport’s most accomplished all-rounders, Devine has amassed 3,990 runs and taken 107 wickets in her ODI career, with eight of her nine international centuries coming in the format. The upcoming World Cup, set to begin on September 30, will mark the final chapter of her ODI journey.
“It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away,” said Devine. “I’m really excited by where this young group’s going and I’m looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months.”
While stepping away from the 50-over format, Devine will remain available for T20 Internationals and has opted for a casual playing agreement for the 2025-26 season. She will not be among the 17 centrally contracted players by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).
Liz Green, NZC’s Head of Women’s High Performance, praised Devine’s long-standing service. “Sophie’s given nearly 20 years of service to the White Ferns and NZC is fully supportive of her quest to find more balance at this stage in her career.”
NZC Chief Executive Scott Weenink echoed the sentiment, calling Devine an “extraordinary leader and ambassador” whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the game.
A decision on the next ODI captain will be made following the World Cup, ahead of New Zealand’s home summer season.