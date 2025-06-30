South Africa Stuns the World: Historic WTC Final Victory Smashes Viewership Records
By Mehr Jan
South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets in the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, delivering a dramatic finish to the tournament’s third cycle.
From June 11-14, the Proteas showcased disciplined, high-stakes cricket. Aiden Markram anchored the fourth innings with a superb 136, steering his team from early trouble to a historic chase of 282—the highest successful run chase in a WTC final. Kagiso Rabada’s nine-wicket haul across two innings proved decisive, dismantling Australia’s top order in key moments.
Temba Bavuma, the South African captain, called the win “the proudest moment of my career,” crediting the entire squad’s resilience. “We talked about rewriting our story in red-ball cricket, and to do it here at Lord’s, with the world watching, is special,” Bavuma said at the post-match presentation.
Teammates rushed onto the field in celebration as Marco Jansen struck the winning boundary, capping an innings that balanced counterattack and composure.
A Landmark for Players and Fans
The victory was South Africa’s first ICC trophy in more than 25 years, ending a drought that had haunted multiple generations of players. Cricket South Africa hailed the result as a moment of national pride, with fans in Cape Town and Johannesburg gathering in bars and public screenings to watch the tense final session.
Local media celebrated the team’s grit and its ability to hold firm against the defending champions.
The Star newspaper in Johannesburg ran the headline “Proteas Conquer the Final Frontier,” while analysts noted that Markram’s innings would be remembered among the country’s finest Test knocks.
The win also resonated beyond South Africa, drawing praise from legends such as Jacques Kallis, who wrote on social media: “One of our greatest wins ever. Test cricket at its best.”
Record-Breaking Viewership Underscores Test Cricket’s Appeal
The spectacle was matched by record-breaking audience engagement. Star Sports reported its highest-rated non-India Test match ever, with 2.94 billion viewing minutes and a reach of 47 million on television.
Digital viewership hit 225 million, rivaling the 2023 final between India and Australia despite India not featuring this time. The match also drew 109,227 fans to Lord’s across four days, with tickets selling out months in advance.
ICC Chairman Jay Shah said the numbers underscored Test cricket’s lasting relevance.
“These record-breaking figures are a powerful testament to the appeal of high-quality Test cricket and the elevated stature of the WTC Final,” Shah said. “It’s encouraging to see fans engaged beyond the competing nations, proving that the purest form of the game can thrive without national loyalties.”
With South Africa lifting the mace at Lord’s and global audiences tuning in at record levels, the 2025 WTC Final reinforced Test cricket’s place at the heart of the sport.