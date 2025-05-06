Sri Lanka Brings In Former India Coach for Fielding Boost
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has enlisted R Sridhar, India’s former fielding coach, to run a 10 day training program starting May 7. The camp aims to improve fielding skills across men’s and women’s national teams, emerging players, under-19 squads, club cricketers, and the Women’s ‘A’ team.
Sridhar, who worked with the Indian team from 2014 to 2021, will focus on drills, skill based exercises, and practice scenarios mimicking real matches. “The program is designed to elevate fielding standards,” SLC stated. He will start with the senior men’s team before moving to other groups.
The women’s national team, currently competing in a tri-series against India and South Africa, may join only part of the camp. Their recent victory over India signals progress, which SLC hopes to build on.
This isn’t new for Sri Lanka. Past short term hires include legends like Wasim Akram (bowling) and Jonty Rhodes (fielding). Earlier this year, Rajasthan Royals’ Zubin Bharucha also led a batting camp.
Sridhar, a BCCI Level 3 coach, brings experience from coaching Afghanistan’s team in 2024 and IPL side Punjab Kings. During his Sri Lanka stint, he will collaborate with local coaches to ensure continuity. “He will work closely with National, High Performance, and Club Coaches,” SLC added.
Sri Lanka’s upcoming schedule, white-ball matches ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup and a Test series against Bangladesh in June, make sharpening fielding crucial. Poor fielding often costs teams tight games, and SLC is keen to avoid that.
Sridhar, a former Hyderabad cricketer, is credited with transforming India into one of the world’s best fielding sides during his tenure. His practical approach, including writing a book on coaching, could offer Sri Lanka’s players tools to thrive under pressure.