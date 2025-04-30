Sri Lanka Cricket Terminates Two LPL Franchises Ahead of 2025 Season
In a major shake-up ahead of the 2025 Lanka Premier League (LPL), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has terminated two long-standing franchises due to what it described as a “failure to fulfill contractual obligations.”
The governing body did not disclose further details on the breaches but emphasized its commitment to maintaining the tournament's integrity and standards.
The two affected teams are the Jaffna Kings, one of the most successful in the league's brief history, and the Colombo Strikers, which has undergone multiple ownership changes since its inception.
The Jaffna franchise, three-time LPL champions, will now see its third different ownership group. The Colombo team, previously known as the Colombo Kings and Colombo Stars, is set to enter its fourth ownership era.
This latest development means that, for the first time in the league’s five-year history, none of the original five franchise owners remain. The Galle Marvels, Dambulla Sixers, and Kandy Falcons, the three remaining teams, all came under new ownership in 2024.
Despite the instability, SLC and its tournament partner, the IPG Group, have reiterated their dedication to the league's continued success. The dates for the 2025 season are yet to be confirmed.