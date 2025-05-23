Sri Lanka’s Veteran All-Rounder Angelo Mathews Announces Test Retirement
Former Sri Lankan skipper and star all-rounder Angelo Mathews has decided to retire from the longest format of the game. Sri Lanka’s first home Test match against Bangladesh, starting in June, will be the last Test match of Mathews’ career.
Mathews began his Test career at Galle against Pakistan in 2009, and it would be a fitting end to an illustrious career for him to play his final match there as well. Mathews has played for 15 years in Sri Lanka’s white jersey and became one of the longest-serving players in the country’s Test history. His contributions to Sri Lankan cricket, both as a player and a leader, will be cherished forever by Sri Lankan fans.
Mathews played 118 Tests for Sri Lanka, scoring 8,167 runs—behind only Mahela Jayawardene (11,814) and Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) on the list of Sri Lanka’s top Test run-scorers. He was also more than handy with the ball, taking 33 wickets in his Test career.
He scored 16 centuries and 45 half-centuries in Tests, averaging 44.62. He also captained the Test side in 34 matches, claiming some of Sri Lanka’s most memorable victories. His match-winning knock of 160 in the second innings of the Headingley Test against England in 2014 remains one of his finest performances.
Mathews hasn’t been a part of Sri Lanka’s Test side for more than a year. He could be included in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, which will be his final appearance in the format. Though he announced his retirement, he left the door open for one last return, saying he would come back "if and when my country needs me." There is also a possibility of his inclusion in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India.
Mathews announced his Test retirement on social media, thanking fans, players, and coaching staff for their support over the years.
"The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka has been my highest honour and pride," Mathews said. "I have given everything to cricket, and cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person I am today. Whilst I bid adieu to the Test format, as discussed with selectors, I will remain available for selection for the white-ball format, if and when my country needs me."