Sri Lanka Shuffles Squad for Women’s Tri-Series Against India and South Africa
Sri Lanka is set to host the Women’s ODI Tri-Nation Series starting April 27, with India and South Africa also in the fray. This comes right after Sri Lanka's 2-0 ODI series loss in New Zealand, prompting notable changes in the squad as they prepare for the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.
The Sri Lanka Cricket Board has named a 17-member squad under the leadership of Chamari Athapaththu. It includes three uncapped players, i.e., Malki Madara, Piumi Badalge, and Dewmi Vihanga, alongside the return of veterans Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, and Hansima Karunaratne. Udeshika Prabodhani has been ruled out due to injury.
Malki Madara, a 24-year-old spinner, had a standout T20I debut in New Zealand, taking three wickets at an average of 17.66 and an economy of 5.38. Her performance helped secure Sri Lanka’s only win on the tour.
Dewmi Vihanga, 19, previously played in the 2023 Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup, and now gets her first senior call-up. Piumi Badalge, 29, captain of Panadura CC, is also poised to make her international debut.
Rashmika Sewwandi, 18, who recently debuted in T20Is but didn’t get a chance to bat or bowl, could also mark her ODI debut. She’s one of only two seamers in the squad, the other being Achini Kulasuriya.
The spin department is a clear strength, comprising Madara, Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshini, and Kavisha Dilhari. Meanwhile, the batting core remains steady with the likes of Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, and Anushka Sanjeewani, joined by 17-year-old Manudi Nanayakkara, who showed promise in New Zealand with a quick 35.
The tri-series will be held entirely at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka will open the tournament against India on April 27. Each team plays four matches, and the top two will face off in the final on May 11.
India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain, is bringing a solid squad that includes Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, and Yastika Bhatia. South Africa, captained by Laura Wolvaardt, features experienced players like Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka, and Tazmin Brits.
The complete schedule is as follows:
- April 27: Sri Lanka vs India
- April 29: India vs South Africa
- May 1: Sri Lanka vs South Africa
- May 4: Sri Lanka vs India
- May 6: South Africa vs India
- May 8: Sri Lanka vs South Africa
- May 11: Final
With a mix of youth and experience, the series offers a key opportunity for Sri Lanka to test combinations and build momentum ahead of the World Cup on home soil. The inclusion of uncapped players shows a clear intent to invest in emerging talent while relying on the proven core.