Steve Smith Returns for Second Test, but Fielding Role Adjusted Due to Finger Injury
Australia will go into the second Test against the West Indies in Grenada with a familiar face back in the XI, but in an unfamiliar spot on the field. Steve Smith, one of the world’s top Test batters with over 10,000 runs to his name, has officially been confirmed to return after recovering from a finger injury that kept him out of the first Test.
However, this return is not without caveats; he will bat at his usual No. 4 position but will stay away from the slips while fielding.
Injury Update and Rehabilitation
Smith had sustained a compound dislocation to the little finger of his right hand during the ICC World Test Championship final last month. The injury was severe enough to force him out of the opening Test in Barbados.
Although his stitches have now been removed and his batting shows no signs of discomfort, the recovery is ongoing. He will continue to wear a protective splint for another five weeks.
“I don’t really feel any pain or anything,” Smith said. “(It’s) just getting used to the splint on and the slight limited movement. It’s not too bad, I’ve got a lot of movement there now, so that feels good. Hitting the ball felt completely fine.”
Given the sensitivity of the injury, medical staff and team management have ruled out his participation in close catching positions, especially against fast bowlers. Slip catching is considered high risk due to the reflex based nature of that fielding role.
Wicketkeeper Alex Carey praised Smith’s commitment, “(He's a) class player. Think anytime you add 10,000 runs back into the line up, you're going to be pretty happy with it. He seems pretty confident and he's excited to get back in. Adding a bit more experience is good for the group.”
Team Changes and Tactical Adjustments
Josh Inglis, who replaced Smith in the first Test and batted at No. 4, scored only 5 and 12. With Smith back, Inglis has been left out of the playing XI for the second Test. Australia has retained the rest of the squad that secured a 159-run win in Barbados.
The adjusted XI reads:
Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
In the field, Beau Webster and teenage opener Sam Konstas were seen participating in slip catching drills alongside Carey and Khawaja. This suggests Australia is prepared to rotate players through that vital cordon during the match.
What’s at Stake
Australia leads the three-match series 1-0. The second Test, running from July 3 to 7 at the National Stadium in St George’s, Grenada, gives them a chance to clinch the series. For West Indies, it’s a shot at redemption and proving their growing depth under pressure.
As Daren Sammy summed it up: “Steve Smith poses a different challenge.” Whether West Indies can meet that challenge, or whether Smith reshapes the match again, will define this Grenada Test.