Steve Waugh Defends ODI Relevance, Calls World Cup the ‘Olympics of Cricket’
As questions swirl around the future of One Day Internationals (ODIs) in a fast-evolving cricket landscape, former Australian captain Steve Waugh has made a compelling case for the format’s staying power. Speaking on the sidelines of the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, Waugh described the ODI World Cup as the “Olympics of cricket,” insisting that the quadrennial event gives the format its enduring value.
"Everyone seems to think one-day cricket's not going to survive, but then you have the World Cup and it's huge... people love it and fall back in love with the game," Waugh said. Despite the growing popularity of T20s and the looming rise of T10s, Waugh believes there’s still room for ODIs. "Right now, somehow we're managing to fit three formats in... and it seems to be going okay."
Cricket will also return to the Olympic Games for the first time in over a century at the 2028 Los Angeles edition, further cementing its global profile.
On Cricket Governance and Pay Parity
Waugh also addressed deeper issues in world cricket, including the dominance of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Recent data from the World Cricketers Association indicates that the BCCI currently receives 38.5% of global cricket revenue. Waugh criticized the imbalance and renewed his call for equal pay in Test cricket.
"If you play a Test match, every player... should have equal pay. I said that back in 1999, but no one listened," he remarked.
He was blunt about India’s influence on the game: "BCCI runs world cricket, that’s why they have their own window [for the IPL]. Simple."
Praise for Bumrah, Caution on Comparisons
Waugh singled out Jasprit Bumrah as a standout talent in modern cricket. “He’s one of the best bowlers of this era, if not of all time,” he said, noting it’s unfair to compare others to the Indian pace spearhead. He acknowledged India's deep pace bench, pointing to performers like Mohammed Siraj and emerging fast bowlers.
Rohit and Kohli: 2027 World Cup Still a Maybe
Asked about Indian legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli potentially playing the 2027 ODI World Cup, Waugh was cautious. “Every career has to end sometime... It depends on form, fitness, and motivation,” he said, recognizing their stellar contributions but stressing that nothing is guaranteed.
As cricket continues to juggle multiple formats and an increasingly commercialized calendar, Waugh's words offer a veteran’s perspective: while the game evolves, its traditional formats — when attached to historic events like the World Cup — are far from irrelevant.