Stuart Broad Joins Proteas Camp for the World Test Championship Final
The South Africa cricket team has acquired the services of English bowling legend Stuart Broad for the upcoming World Test Championship Final. He will help the Proteas team pursue their first major silverware since the 1998 Champions Trophy.
The World Test Championship Final will begin on June 11 at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Australia will defend the Mace, having previously defeated India in the 2021–23 season. Broad will join the group in June for their first practice camp, aiming to help the Temba Bavuma-led side dethrone the ruthless Aussie team.
Broad retired from Test cricket in 2023 after serving England for 17 years. He retired as England’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, just behind his long-time bowling partner James Anderson. Broad took 694 wickets in 168 Tests with an excellent average of 27.68.
Broad’s long-standing rivalry with the Australian cricket team and his performances in the Ashes are key reasons for his selection, along with his familiarity with English conditions. His record against Australia is second to none, taking 153 wickets in 40 matches at an average of 28. His 8 for 15 in the second Ashes Test of 2015 remains one of the most iconic performances in Test cricket.
South Africa are already in the UK and will begin their tour with a four-day match against Zimbabwe, starting June 3 at Arundel Castle Cricket Ground.