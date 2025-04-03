Sunrisers Hyderabad Suffer Record Defeat Against KKR
In a clash between two struggling teams, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced off in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday. KKR, despite their inconsistent form, capitalized on their home advantage, delivering a resounding victory over SRH, who continued their disappointing run.
Toss and Team News
SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both teams made one change to their playing XIs.
Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):
Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (capt), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari
Substitutes: Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):
Quinton de Kock (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
Substitutes: Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia
Rahane and Iyer Lay the Foundation for KKR’s Dominant Total
KKR's batting has been inconsistent this season, struggling to post defendable scores. Their troubles seemed to continue early in the innings, as both openers were dismissed with just 16 runs on the board. However, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi steadied the innings with a crucial partnership.
Rahane played a composed knock of 38 off 27 balls, hitting three sixes, while Raghuvanshi struck a vital half-century (50 off 31 balls) before being caught in the deep by Harshal Patel off Kamindu Mendis’ bowling.
Following their dismissals, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh took control, adding a match-defining 91-run partnership. Iyer was particularly aggressive, smashing 60 off just 29 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Rinku Singh provided valuable support with a quickfire 32 off 17 deliveries, guiding KKR to a formidable total of 200 runs.
Among SRH’s bowlers, Mohammed Shami was the standout performer, conceding only 27 runs in four overs while picking up a wicket. Mendis, Patel, Ansari, and Cummins also claimed one wicket each, but their efforts weren’t enough to restrict KKR.
SRH’s Batting Woes Continue
Despite boasting a powerful batting lineup, SRH’s performances have been underwhelming this season. Barring their exceptional 286-run effort in the opening match, they have struggled to build meaningful partnerships and have now lost three consecutive matches, placing them at the bottom of the points table.
Chasing 201, SRH suffered a top-order collapse within the first 13 deliveries, as their attacking trio of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan all fell cheaply. Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana exploited their aggressive approach with disciplined bowling, leaving SRH in deep trouble.
Nitish Reddy and Kamindu Mendis attempted to rebuild the innings but failed to convert their starts. Heinrich Klaasen, who had been unlucky with dismissals in previous matches, looked promising with 33 off 21 balls, but he too perished. Captain Pat Cummins fought hard, but KKR’s relentless bowling attack proved too strong for SRH’s lineup.
KKR’s Bowling Excellence Seals Massive Win
KKR’s bowlers dominated the match, led by the brilliance of Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy, who shared six wickets between them, conceding just 51 runs in their eight overs. Andre Russell was equally effective, picking up two wickets for just 21 runs.
SRH ultimately crumbled under the pressure, suffering their biggest-ever defeat in IPL history.
Man of the Match
For his match-winning spell of 3 for 29, Vaibhav Arora was awarded the Man of the Match.