“Super Archer is Back” – England Adds Jofra Archer to the Squad for the Second Test
Good news for England fans as Jofra Archer is added to the 15-man squad for the second Test against India. Archer could make his comeback at Edgbaston after missing more than four years of Test cricket due to different injuries.
Archer recently made his comeback to red-ball cricket by playing for Sussex at Durham in the last round of the County Championship. His inclusion means that six seamers will now compete for inclusion in the final playing XI at Edgbaston. Jamie Overton and Sam Cook, who were included in the first Test squad but couldn’t make it to the playing XI, also retain their spots, along with the trio of Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, and Josh Tongue.
Archer’s last appearance in England’s whites came in 2021 against India at Ahmedabad. Since then, he has been on the receiving end of multiple injuries, keeping him out of the Test side. Because of his elbow problem and then a back stress fracture, he has been able to play just seven white-ball games for England between March 2021 and May 2024.
Archer’s comeback for Sussex was a much-awaited one, as he bowled 18 overs and took one wicket. He spoke to the media after the second day and admitted that multi-day cricket is a tough mental challenge.
"It felt all right today," Archer said. "I've been playing for a year, and bowling for two years, including the build-up, so everything is fine."
"Now it's a different challenge, because I know my body can hold up to it. The mental part of the game [will be tough]. Over the next couple of days, I'm going to have to battle a bit with it, but it's all good. It's a new challenge, and I'll keep trucking along."
Archer is the only change to the first Test squad for England. England took the lead in the series by defeating India by five wickets at Headingley. The second Test will start on Wednesday at Edgbaston.
England Men's squad for the Second Test:Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.