Ten Years of PSL Magic: Can the Defending Champs Hold the Crown?
By Kanza Eemaan
The cricket fever is back in Pakistan — louder, grander, and more electrifying than ever. The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), officially known as HBL PSL X, kicks off on April 11, with Islamabad United locking horns with Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi.
This season is particularly special. Not only does it mark a decade of PSL—a league that has shaped careers, brought fans back to stadiums, and showcased the best of Pakistani and international talent—but it also arrives with an intensified sense of competition.
34 matches, six star-studded teams, four iconic venues, and a grand finale on May 18 in Lahore—PSL 2025 has all the ingredients to deliver yet another unforgettable season.
A Tense Calendar Clash
This season carries a unique twist: it was postponed due to the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and now runs alongside the Indian Premier League. For cricket lovers across South Asia, that means choosing between two cricketing giants — or trying to keep up with both.
PSL matches will be held in Rawalpindi, Karachi, Multan, and Lahore, with the iconic Gaddafi Stadium hosting the grand final on May 18.
Star-Studded Squads and Key Players
The tournament boasts an impressive roster of local and international talent. Islamabad United, the defending champions, are led by Shadab Khan and feature power hitters like Colin Munro and Rassie van der Dussen. Lahore Qalandars, captained by Shaheen Shah Afridi, rely on the explosive batting of Fakhar Zaman and the fiery pace of Haris Rauf.
Peshawar Zalmi, under Babar Azam’s leadership, will look to their dynamic opener Saim Ayub and all-rounder Tom Kohler-Cadmore to deliver.
Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, have added firepower with Michael Bracewell and David Willey, while Quetta Gladiators, captained by Saud Shakeel, bank on Finn Allen and Rilee Rossouw.
Karachi Kings, with David Warner at the helm, boast a mix of experience and youth, including Hasan Ali and Kane Williamson.
Format & Fixtures
PSL 2025 will follow its traditional double round-robin format, where each team plays the others twice. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs:
- Qualifier (May 13): Top 2 teams face off
- Eliminator 1 (May 14): 3rd vs 4th placed teams
- Eliminator 2 (May 16): Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1
- Final (May 18): The ultimate battle at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium
What's at Stake?
A hefty reward awaits the champions. The winning team will walk away with a handsome $500,000, while the runners-up will pocket $200,000.
These figures reflect not just the increasing financial health of the league, but also its growing stature in the world of cricket. With a total prize pool rumored around PKR 150 million, every boundary and every wicket will carry extra weight.
The Journey So Far
Over the past nine editions, the league has seen its fair share of dynasties and underdog stories. Islamabad United stands as the most successful franchise, having lifted the trophy in 2016, 2018, and 2024.
Lahore Qalandars dominated the middle stretch with back-to-back wins in 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans have each etched their names in the winner’s list at least once.