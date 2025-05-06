Tewatia and Coetzee Rescue Two Crucial Points for GT, Send Team to the Top of the Table
In a thrilling encounter marked by dramatic momentum shifts and weather interruptions, Gujarat Titans (GT) edged past Mumbai Indians (MI) by chasing down 15 runs in the final over to win a match that had all the ingredients of a classic. With this win, GT moved to the top of the IPL 2025 points table, ending MI’s winning streak in the process.
Toss and Team News
GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first. Gujarat made one change, bringing in Arshad Khan for Washington Sundar. MI remained unchanged.
Mumbai Indians XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Subs: Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar
Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Dasun Shanaka
Jacks and SKY Stabilize After Early Jitters
GT pacers took full advantage of early seam movement, removing Rickelton and Rohit cheaply within the first two overs. Siraj was on fire, making life difficult for MI's top order. However, Gujarat’s sloppy fielding gave MI a lifeline, with Will Jacks dropped twice — first before opening his account, and again on 27. Suryakumar Yadav also survived an early tough chance.
Jacks capitalized, racing to a 29-ball fifty, while SKY added 35. Their 71-run stand helped MI recover from 26/2 to 97/3 by the 11th over. But GT’s spin duo of R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan choked the run flow and triggered a middle-order collapse. Kishore dismissed a weary SKY, and Rashid cleaned up Jacks. Corbin Bosch’s late cameo of 27 lifted MI to a competitive 155/8.
Buttler and Gill Lay the Platform
Chasing 156, GT lost in-form Sai Sudharsan early to Boult. However, Gill and Buttler stitched a calm, composed partnership of 63, taking GT to 78/1 in 12 overs. Buttler departed after a slow 30, and that opened the door for MI to claw back into the contest.
Sherfane Rutherford tried to inject momentum with a quickfire 28 off 15, but wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Bumrah and Boult’s disciplined bowling made runs hard to come by, and MI briefly took control.
Final Over Drama: Tewatia, Coetzee Hold Their Nerve
With rain threatening to spoil the party, MI looked ahead on the DLS method when showers halted play. The game resumed with GT needing 15 runs in the last over — now reduced to 19 overs a side — but both Bumrah and Boult had completed their quotas. Deepak Chahar was given the ball.
Tewatia struck a boundary first ball, followed by a thunderous six by Coetzee. MI’s hopes were rekindled briefly when Coetzee was dismissed with one needed, but debutant Rashad Khan showed nerves of steel to guide GT home off the final delivery.
Man of the Match
Captain Shubman Gill was named Man of the Match for anchoring the innings and setting up the chase with his composed knock at the top.