Texas Super Kings Make It Three in Three with a Superb Bowling Display
Texas Super Kings are on a hot run of form in the 2025 Major League Cricket as they clinched their third consecutive victory by thrashing the Seattle Orcas by 93 runs. On the other hand, the Orcas suffered their second consecutive loss as they failed miserably to chase the 154 target set by the Super Kings. Despite having some big stars in their batting lineup, they were reduced to 21 for 5 in five overs and eventually lost the match inside 14 overs.
Toss and Team News
Heinrich Klaasen, Orcas’ skipper, won the toss and decided to field first.
TSK Playing XI: Devon Conway (wk), Shubham Ranjane, Marcus Stoinis, Milind Kumar, Calvin Savage, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Nandre Burger, Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Daryl Mitchell
SO Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, David Warner, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Waqar Salamkheil, Steven Taylor, Heinrich Klaasen (wk & c), Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, Sujit Nayak, Harmeet Singh
A slow and steady innings by Super Kings
Reading the pitch and conditions perfectly, skipper Du Plessis and Conway made a cautious start for TSK. They formed a 22-run partnership in 28 balls, ensuring they didn’t concede any early wickets to SO. Du Plessis was dismissed after scoring just 7 off 12, while Conway made 12.
After the openers fell, a useful little partnership was formed by Saiteja Mukkamalla and Daryl Mitchell. They took the total to 74, and the scoring rate improved to over six runs per over. Mukkamalla scored 30, including 3 fours and 2 sixes.
Marcus Stoinis was the one who accelerated TSK’s scoring rate, hitting four fours and scoring 28 off just 12. Milind Kumar (18) and Shubham Ranjane (15) made sure that TSK posted a competitive total on a tricky pitch.
The bowling by SO was impressive, especially Jasdeep Singh and Harmeet Singh, who took two wickets each. Obed McCoy bowled an economical spell of 1 for 22 in his four overs.
Obliterating spell by TSK bowlers
The Orcas' openers have been struggling in their last two matches after a strong start in the first. Both David Warner and Kyle Mayers were dismissed within the first 12 balls, with Mayers failing to open his account.
Steven Taylor followed soon after, miscuing Nandre Burger and getting caught. However, it was Zia-ul-Haq’s superb fifth over that sealed the game for SO. He first bowled a pitch-perfect yorker to dismiss skipper Klaasen for a golden duck and then dismissed the experienced Sikandar Raza, leaving the Orcas five down inside five overs.
After the early strikes by the pacers, it was Noor Ahmad’s turn to show his magic. Noor, who was CSK’s highest wicket-taker in the 2025 IPL, bagged two wickets in the same over and was on a hat-trick, but a poor full toss took the chance away. Aaron Jones, the Orcas’ top scorer with 17, returned a catch to Noor in the next over, giving the Afghan spinner figures of 3 for 18.
Burger was also outstanding with the ball, finishing with 3 wickets while conceding just 10 runs. Zia was sensational, taking three important wickets in the powerplay and conceding just 16 runs in his three overs.
Man of the Match
Zia-ul-Haq’s opening spell in the powerplay that took out the Orcas’ top order earned him the Man of the Match award.