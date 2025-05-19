Thailand and Nepal Punch Tickets to Global T20 Qualifier
By Mehr Jan
Asia’s contenders for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier have been decided—and it’s Thailand and Nepal moving on.
Both nations emerged from the regional Super Three phase, edging out UAE in a competitive group format where only the top two teams advanced.
Nepal clinched their qualification spot with a nail-biting five-wicket victory over the UAE on Monday in Bangkok.
Chasing a modest target of 115, the Nepalese lineup held steady despite some hiccups. Captain Indu Barma anchored the innings with a composed 30, while Rubina Chhetry added a crucial 23. The game stretched into the final over, underscoring the high stakes of the encounter.
Earlier, Nepal’s disciplined bowling effort restricted the UAE to 114/7. While Esha Oza tried to anchor the innings with a patient 39, it wasn’t enough to give her side a commanding total. The standout performance came from Nepal’s Manisha Upadhyay, who finished with an impressive 4 for 20, stifling any momentum the UAE hoped to build.
Thailand Cruises Past UAE to Secure Top Spot
Thailand had already sealed their spot with a convincing win over UAE on Sunday. They posted a commanding total of 144/5, powered by a scintillating unbeaten 46 off just 20 balls from Natthakan Chantham. Her aggressive display was well complemented by Nattaya Boochatham’s steady 49 from 48 deliveries.
The UAE, once again reliant on Oza, stumbled after her early dismissal and never truly threatened Thailand’s total. They finished at 90/5, well short of the target and effectively out of the qualification race.
With only one fixture left between Thailand and Nepal—both already through—UAE’s fate was sealed.
Thailand and Nepal now join Bangladesh and Scotland, who qualified by virtue of their participation in the previous Women’s T20 World Cup, along with the United States, winners of the Americas Qualifier held in Argentina in March.