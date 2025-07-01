The Return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to International Cricket Might Be Delayed
Bad news for cricket fans as the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket might get delayed even further, as India’s tour of Bangladesh is yet to be finalized by the BCCI. Both players have retired from the longest and shortest formats but will be available for ODI cricket.
In April, it was announced that India would be visiting Bangladesh for a white-ball series, consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is. It will be the first time Bangladesh hosts India for a bilateral T20I series. The tour was scheduled for mid-August, with the first ODI starting on August 17 and the last T20I to be played on August 31.
However, now there are rumors that the BCCI might cancel the tour due to delayed government permission. Aminul Islam, the Bangladesh Cricket Board president, said at a press conference in Dhaka—following a meeting of the BCB's board of directors—that the BCCI is yet to confirm the Indian team’s tour of Bangladesh. He further added that the BCCI is waiting for government approval for the tour and that any decision will be made afterward.
"I have already spoken to the BCCI. Discussions have been positive," Aminul said. "We remain hopeful. It is scheduled [next month], but they are waiting for some decisions from the government."
According to the BCB president, the BCCI had informed the BCB that the Indian team would make up for the tour by visiting Bangladesh in the next available window if they couldn’t come in August. As for the uncertainty around the tour, no clear reason has been given so far by the BCCI to the BCB.
"The discussions are ongoing. If for some reason they can't come [in August], they will come at the next available window. We are hopeful of playing in this window. I can't say much apart from the fact that they are very professional and cooperative."
Taufel to Lead the Umpire Education Program
Aminul Islam also talked about the new umpire education program in Bangladesh. To improve umpiring standards, the BCB has decided to take a major step and hire former ICC elite umpire Simon Taufel on a three-year deal. Taufel, once the world’s No.1 umpire, will lead the new umpire education programme. “We’ve nearly finalized the agreement with Simon, and he, along with his team, will work to educate our umpires,” Aminul confirmed.