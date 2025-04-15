Two balls too many: ICC pushes for single ball return in ODIs
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly considering significant changes to the long-debated two-ball rule in One Day Internationals (ODIs) in an effort to restore the traditional balance between bat and ball. According to multiple reports, discussions at the ICC's annual meeting centered around reintroducing a single-ball system during the 50-over format, a move aimed at bringing reverse swing and traditional bowling skills back into the spotlight.
Since 2011, ODIs have used two new balls—one from each end—effectively reducing wear and tear on the ball and consequently minimizing reverse swing, a key weapon for fast bowlers during the death overs.The recommendation to alter the rule came from the ICC Cricket Committee, chaired by former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Two primary proposals are under consideration: one suggests using a new ball for the first 25 overs before switching to a single ball for the remainder of the innings, while another recommends switching after 35 overs. The fielding team would reportedly have the option to choose which of the two used balls they would like to retain for the rest of the match.
Experts have given their statements in the past as well regarding odil format and this rule as well as how this format is more of a batter friendly Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has long been a vocal critic of the two-ball rule. Few years ago in a social media post, he wrote, “Having two new balls in one day cricket is a perfect recipe for disaster as each ball is not given the time to get old enough to reverse. We haven't seen reverse swing, an integral part of the death overs, for a long time.” England all-rounder Moeen Ali also criticized the ODI format, calling it “the worst format to play” due to its batter-heavy rules.
Another item discussed during the meeting was the introduction of a 60-second stop clock in Test cricket to counter slow over rates. This mechanism is already implemented in limited-overs formats, where teams lagging behind are penalized, including by having to bring an additional fielder inside the 30-yard circle. The cricket committee is reportedly eager for Test sides to meet the target of 90 overs in a day.
Additionally, the future of youth cricket was also on the agenda, with talks of possibly transitioning the Under-19 World Cup from a 50-over format to a 20-over format. However, no consensus has yet been reached on this issue.