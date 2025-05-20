UAE Breaks New Ground With Record Chase Against Bangladesh
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) created history by defeating Bangladesh for the first time in any format of cricket with a thrilling two-wicket win in the second T20I at Sharjah.
Chasing a daunting target of 206, UAE pulled off the highest successful run chase by an Associate Nation against a Full Member team, thanks to a fiery 82 off 42 balls from captain Muhammad Waseem and a collective effort from the lower order.
Bangladesh’s Strong Start
Bangladesh, batting first, posted a formidable 205/5, powered by Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s explosive 59 off 33 balls and a steady 40 from Litton Das. Towhid Hridoy’s late surge (45 off 24) and contributions from Najmul Hossain Shanto (27) and Jaker Ali (18 off 6) ensured a competitive total.
Tanzid’s aggressive start, including eight fours and three sixes, set the tone, but UAE’s bowlers, particularly Saghir Khan (2-36) and Muhammad Jawadullah (3-54), managed to restrict Bangladesh slightly in the death overs.
UAE’s Record Breaking Chase
UAE’s response was fearless. Waseem and Muhammad Zohaib tore into Bangladesh’s bowling, adding 107 runs in just 10.1 overs—the highest opening partnership for UAE in T20Is. Waseem’s innings, studded with nine fours and five sixes, was the backbone of the chase.
"I have no words. I am very happy we beat Bangladesh. Very happy with the performance. I was giving hope to everyone that we can chase this score because we know the conditions (in Sharjah)," Waseem said after the match.
Despite losing wickets in the middle overs, cameos from Asif Khan (19 off 12) and Alishan Sharafu (13 off 9) kept UAE in the hunt. The turning point came in the penultimate over when Bangladesh conceded five overthrows, reducing the equation to 12 off the final six balls. Haider Ali (15* off 6) and Dhruv Parashar (11 off 7) held their nerve, sealing the win with a ball to spare.
The Deciding Key Moments
UAE’s power hitting made the difference, they scored 13 sixes compared to Bangladesh’s nine. The extras (10 runs) conceded by Bangladesh, including wides and no-balls, also proved costly. Bangladesh captain Litton Das admitted his team’s shortcomings: "Any loss is hard, but we still batted well on this wicket. We missed a bit in the fielding and the middle-overs bowling."
The defeat was particularly harsh on debutant Nahid Rana, who leaked 50 runs in his four overs but showed glimpses of promise. "When you play on this type of ground, which is small and with dew as a factor, you have to calculate and plan," Litton added, empathizing with his bowlers.
The series now heads into a decider on May 21st, with both teams eager to clinch the trophy. As Waseem put it: "We were hoping to chase it, and I tried to play my natural game."