UAE to Host the 2025 Asia Cup from September 9 to 28
The uncertainty surrounding the Asia Cup’s future is finally over, as it has been confirmed that the tournament will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28. The announcement was made by ACC and PCB president Mohsin Naqvi. Eight teams will participate in the tournament, which will be played in the T20 format. Five full members of the ACC—Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka—will take part, alongside the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Hong Kong.
The fate of the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup had been in doubt due to recent military escalations between Pakistan and India. It was one of the main items on the agenda at the annual meeting of the Asian Cricket Council held in Dhaka this week. After the meeting, Naqvi held a short press conference where he announced that the Asia Cup is now officially good to go.
The tournament will be held in the UAE, despite India being the official host. India and Pakistan had previously agreed that if either country hosts a tournament, the other would play its matches at a neutral venue. During the 2025 Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan, India played all its matches—including the final—in Dubai.
Another major talking point is the Pakistan-India match. The clash between the two nations has become a regular feature in nearly all major tournaments and is by far the most lucrative fixture in the sport. It is yet to be confirmed whether the two teams will be placed in the same group. If they are, fans could witness up to three Pakistan-India encounters: two in the group stages, and a potential third in the final.
India won the last Asia Cup by defeating Sri Lanka in the final, while Sri Lanka is the defending champion in the T20 format of this competition, having beaten Pakistan in the 2022 final.