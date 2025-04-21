University of Florida Crushes University of Washington in CCL Final
By Shah Faisal
The Final
The final of the Collegiate Cricket League (CCL) 2025 saw the University of Washington clash with the University of Florida at the Liberty Hills Cricket Ground in Texas. The stakes were high and expectations even higher, as two of the most consistent sides of the tournament met in the ultimate showdown.
Washington won the toss and chose to bat first, but their start was nothing short of a nightmare. In the very first over, Florida’s Satvik Tripathy bowled a sensational spell, removing two top-order batsmen and setting the tone for the innings. Despite a short-lived effort by Sahil Kancherla, Washington’s batting crumbled to 34/5. A brief partnership between Advaith and Rahul brought a glimmer of hope, but Mayank struck again, and Washington found themselves at 62/7. The lower order offered a few quick runs, but the innings ended at a modest 71/9 in 10 overs. Kancherla remained the top scorer with 20 runs, while Tripathy’s 3/15 stood out as the best bowling figures.
Florida’s chase began shakily as well. They lost Jostula for just one run in the very first over to Neeraj. But the middle-order batters held firm, learning from Washington’s collapse. The second and third wickets fell at 28 and 54 respectively, but a composed knock of 23 by Rishi Veeraman and an unbeaten 18 by Mayank put Florida in a commanding position. Karsha Vndavally finished the job in the 9th over, sealing the victory in 8.4 overs. The win handed the University of Florida their maiden Collegiate Cricket League title.
Semi-Final Highlights
In the first semi-final, the University of Washington stormed past the University of Southern California. Batting first, Washington put up 121/6 in their 10 overs, thanks to a brilliant 46-run knock by Rancherla. The rest of the top order faltered, but Rancherla’s aggressive batting set a solid total. In response, USC failed to gain any momentum and were bundled out for just 68 runs in 9.4 overs. Washington won by a massive 54 runs.
In the second semi-final, the University of Florida defeated Texas A&M University by 15 runs. Florida posted an imposing 118/1, riding on Mayank’s unbeaten 60 and a strong opening stand with Josulya. Texas A&M, despite a spirited chase, lost wickets at regular intervals and managed only 103/7. Florida’s disciplined bowling ensured their place in the final.
The Collegiate Cricket League 2025 concluded with fierce competition, exciting performances, and the crowning of a deserving new champion in UO Florida.
The administration and organisers deserve lots of admiration and praise for the effort they put into bringing forth the competitive and fighting abilities of the youngsters.