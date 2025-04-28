USA Clinch 2025 North America T20 Cup with Commanding Victory Over Canada
By Shah Faisal
The United States secured the 2025 North America T20 Cup title in style, defeating Canada by six wickets in the final. A composed performance from the USA ensured they chased down Canada’s competitive total with five balls to spare, marking a significant achievement in their cricketing journey.
Toss and Playing XI
In the final, Canada won the toss and elected to bat first.
Canada: Ali Nadeem, Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Yuvraj Samra, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva (w), Ravinderpal Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Kaleem Sana, Sukhjinder Singh, Akhil Kumar
United States of America: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir (w), Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Aaron Jones, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Ali Sheikh, Jasdeep Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ayan Desai
Canada Innings
After opting to bat first, Canada was kept on the back foot early by Jasdeep Singh, who removed Ali Nadeem in the very first over. The USA maintained pressure and chipped away with two more wickets by the end of the powerplay, leaving Canada at 43 for 3. The wickets continued to fall, and Canada found themselves struggling at 99 for 7 when Ravinderpal Singh was dismissed in the 15th over.
However, middle-order batsman Jaskaran Singh played a sensational rescue knock to bring Canada back into the game, giving his bowlers something to defend. He remained unbeaten on 60 runs off 26 balls, striking five fours and four sixes, and propelled Canada to a total of 168 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs. Other notable contributors included Yuvraj Samra (23 runs) and Saad Bin Zafar (19 runs).
On the bowling front, USA’s Jasdeep Singh led the attack with an excellent spell, claiming 3 for 22, supported by Milind Kumar’s 2 for 21.
USA Innings
Chasing 169, the USA’s batting lineup showed determination despite an early setback, with Shayan Jahangir departing cheaply for just two runs. However, Captain Monank Patel and Saiteja Mukkamalla kept the scoreboard ticking and did not allow Canada to build further momentum.
Monank Patel led from the front, scoring an impressive 70 runs off 44 balls, including eight fours and a six. With a supporting contribution from Saiteja Mukkamalla (21 off 11), the USA remained firmly on track throughout the chase.
After the departures of Monank Patel and Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar played a pivotal role, calmly guiding the team to victory. He finished unbeaten on 31 off 38 balls as the USA reached 169 for 4 in 19.1 overs, comfortably sealing the win.
USA captain Monank Patel was named both Player of the Match for his 70-run innings and Player of the Series, having amassed 265 runs during the tournament.
A Big Win for USA Cricket Future
This triumph underscores the USA’s growing prominence in international cricket, fueled by the expansion of Major League Cricket (MLC) and increased participation in global events. The victory not only secured the North America T20 Cup title but also highlighted the team's rising potential and ambition on the world stage.
With this win, the USA further solidifies its reputation as an emerging force in T20 cricket, laying the groundwork for greater accomplishments ahead.