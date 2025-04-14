USA Cricket Launches Inaugural North American Cup in Cayman Islands
USA Cricket has officially announced the inaugural North American Cup, a landmark T20 cricket tournament set to take place in the Cayman Islands from April 19 to 27, 2025. This event will feature five national teams: the United States, Canada, Bermuda, Bahamas, and the host nation, the Cayman Islands. citeturn0search12
The tournament will follow a round-robin format, culminating in playoffs to determine the champion. Designed to deliver fast-paced, high-energy cricket, the North American Cup aims to explore and highlight emerging talent from across North America and the Caribbean.
Venu Pisike, Chairman of USA Cricket, emphasized the tournament's significance, stating, "As cricket takes its rightful place on the Olympic stage, we are proud to launch the 'North America Championship,' a milestone moment for the sport in our region. This Championship marks a vital stepping stone in strengthening cricket across the Americas, both competitively and commercially."
Courtney Myles, President of Cayman Cricket, expressed pride in hosting the event, noting, "It is with immense Cayman pride that we welcome all the teams participating in the Inaugural North America's T20 Championship. This tournament, which originated from discussions at last year's annual ICC Conference in Sri Lanka, marks a historic moment for the Cayman Islands."
The North American Cup is a collaborative effort among regional cricket boards to boost international exposure, strengthen regional ties, and offer a more competitive match experience to associate nations. With cricket's growing popularity in new markets, the tournament is expected to be the first of many future cricket events in the region.
The participating teams have announced their squads, featuring a mix of seasoned players and emerging talent. The tournament will provide these players with an opportunity to compete at a high level and gain valuable international experience. citeturn0search12
As the cricketing world turns its attention to the Cayman Islands, the North American Cup promises to be a significant step forward in developing and promoting cricket across the Americas.