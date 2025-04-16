USA Cricket Star Aaron Jones Aims for IPL While Gearing Up for North American Cup
Aaron Jones, USA batsman who became a household name during the 2024 T20 World Cup, has expressed his desire to play in the Indian Premier League. In a recent social media post, Jones wrote, "I want to play in the IPL soon ," making his dream clear to fans worldwide.
Despite his strong performances, Jones was not among the 574 players picked for the IPL 2025 mega-auction in Jeddah. The auction had 204 spots open, including 70 for overseas players, but the USA star missed out. However, there’s still hope.
Jones plays for the St. Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), a team owned by the IPL’s Punjab Kings. This connection has led to rumors that he could be signed as a replacement player during the season.
Jones has been in great form. His unbeaten 94 against Canada in the T20 World Cup was the second-highest score by a debutant in the tournament’s history. He also led the St. Lucia Kings to their first-ever CPL title, scoring a crucial 48 in the final. With stats like 1,664 runs in ODIs and 701 runs in T20Is, experts believe it’s only a matter of time before he gets his IPL chance.
USA Cricket Announces Squad for North American Cup
While waiting for his IPL break, Jones will represent the USA in the first-ever North American Cup, starting April 18 in the Cayman Islands. The tournament features teams like Canada, Bermuda, Bahamas, and hosts Cayman Islands.
USA selectors have made bold moves ahead of this tournament. Seven players from the squad’s last T20 outing have been replaced, making way for younger talent. Regular names like Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, and Ali Khan are out—Gous due to his PSL commitments, while others have been rested.
Rahul Jariwala makes a surprise return after nearly three years away from the national squad. Another big name is Aarin Nadkarni, son of former USA skipper Sushil Nadkarni. His sensational 4-for-14 against Nepal in a tour match last year clearly didn’t go unnoticed.
"This tournament is a big moment for cricket in our region," said USA Cricket chairman Venu Pisike. The Cayman Islands’ cricket chief, Courtney Myles, added, "We’re proud to host this historic event."
The tournament will also serve as preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup, following their strong showing in 2024. With several young players getting their first international exposure, the event marks an important phase in USA Cricket's development plans.