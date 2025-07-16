USA’s Cricket Future on the Line at International Cricket Council’s Annual Conference in Singapore
The International Cricket Council’s annual conference will convene in Singapore on July 17. Many of the representatives from different boards have already landed in Singapore and are ready to present their case in the annual meeting. With some of the biggest names in the cricket world present, key decisions about the future of cricket are expected.
One of the main issues to be discussed in the conference will be the future of Cricket USA. They were recently issued a notice by the ICC, and reports suggest they are on the verge of being suspended by the cricket’s elite governing body.
ICC has just announced the dates for the cricket event in the 2028 Olympics, and the USA being the host of the mega event will surely add some complexity to it. Though reports suggest that they are likely to be suspended, USAC Chairperson Venu Pisike and CEO Jonathan Atkeison will be there to present their case in front of the decision-makers.
Then there is the issue of associate members’ berths in the Chief Executive Committee. Eight member candidates are competing for the three open berths in the committee and will be decided on votes by the existing members.
Some big names in the cricketing world are running for a place in the committee, including France’s Palani Gurumurthy, Sierra Leone’s Sankar Renganathan, Hong Kong’s Anuraag Bhatnagar, Vanuatu’s Tim Cutler, Jersey’s Sarah Gomersall, Canada’s Gurdeep Klair, Sumod Damodar of Botswana, and Stella Siale Vaea Tagitau of Samoa.
It will be a close contest as all the members are ready to pitch their ideas for cricket’s future in front of the committee. Some of them have more experience than the rest, especially Palani, Renganathan, and Damodar, and are favorites to land a berth in the all-powerful CEC Board.