USA Thrashes Canada with a Record-Breaking Win in the Tri-Series at Home
USA has reached another milestone in its cricketing journey, beating Canada by a record margin of 169 runs in the tri-series that includes Oman as well. The series, hosted by the USA, is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023–27 and will certainly boost the USA’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup.
Batting first, the USA posted a huge total of 361 in 50 overs with the loss of just three wickets. They lost their star opener, Andries Gous, quite early, but Smit Patel played a sensational knock of an unbeaten 152 off just 137 balls. His innings included 12 fours and four sixes, with a strike rate of 111.
Skipper Monank Patel and Saiteja Mukkamalla provided good support to the opener with their cameos of 47 and 30, respectively. Milind Kumar then accompanied Smit and scored a lightning-fast century to take the team’s total to 361. His 115 came in just 67 deliveries, containing 12 fours and five sixes.
In response, Team Canada had no chance of getting close to the target, with some of the batters getting starts but unable to convert them into big innings. Yuvraj Sharma and Pargat Singh had a 60-plus partnership at the top, while Parveen Kumar and Saad Bin Zafar showed some batting skills at the end, but it was not nearly enough to take Canada across the line.
In the end, Canada could only score 192, losing the match by a huge 169-run margin. Almost every USA bowler chipped in with wickets, with Sanjay Krishnamurthi claiming three while conceding just 10 runs. It was a comprehensive performance by the USA side and they were worthy winners.
Smit Patel was given the Man of the Match award for his brilliant 152 off 137 deliveries.
The victory is a continuation of the USA’s success in 2025, winning four of their five games in the Cricket World Cup League 2. They are now second on the table, just two points behind the Netherlands with three matches in hand. That means they can claim the top spot before the end of the tri-series.
The USA has been performing well in this cycle, and aside from the record-breaking victory against Canada, they also defended 122 against Oman — the lowest total ever defended in men’s ODI history. This highlights how both their batting and bowling are clicking, and they could be a force to be reckoned with in the near future.