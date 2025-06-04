USA Women's Cricket Team Announces Squad for Netherlands T20 Series
The United States women's national cricket team has unveiled its squad for an important five-match T20 International series against the Netherlands, scheduled from June 7-13 in Utrecht. This tour represents a significant milestone for American cricket as the team continues its development on the international stage.
At the helm of this promising squad is 19 year old Aditiba Chudasama, who makes history as the youngest ever captain of the USA women's team. The right handed batter and right-arm offbreak bowler brings a unique blend of skills to her leadership role, despite holding the unusual record for most hit wicket dismissals in Women's ODIs.
Her deputy, 17 year old Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, is already turning heads with her extraordinary batting average of 206.00 in Women's ODIs, highlighted by a career best score of 136. Pagydyala's left arm orthodox spin adds valuable variety to the team's bowling attack.
The selection panel has assembled a balanced squad featuring several standout performers:
Suhani Thadani, the team's pace spearhead, made waves with her remarkable 4/6 performance against Argentina, demonstrating her ability to dismantle opposition batting lineups. Behind the stumps, Pooja Ganesh provides stability as the first choice wicketkeeper while contributing valuable runs in the lower order. The spin department features the talented duo of Geetika Kodali and Lekha Shetty, whose ability to control the middle overs could prove crucial in the T20 format.
Disha Dhingra, a reliable batting all rounder, rounds out the core group with her consistent performances in domestic and youth cricket. The squad also includes promising talents like Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, and Maahi Madhavan, giving the team depth in both batting and bowling departments.
"This tour provides our women's team with critical international experience as we prepare for upcoming ICC qualifiers," stated a USA Cricket spokesperson. "Facing a quality side like the Netherlands in their home conditions will test our players and help identify areas for improvement as we continue building toward World Cup qualification."
The Netherlands, currently ranked 12th in T20Is, presents a formidable challenge for the developing American side. For USA Cricket, this marks their first bilateral women's series against the Dutch,
offering a valuable benchmark of their progress against established Associate nations.
All matches will be played at Utrecht's premier cricket venues - the VRA and Kampong grounds - known for their excellent facilities and lively pitches.