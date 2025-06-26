Usman Khawaja Boycotts SEN Over Sacking of Pro-Gaza Journalist
Australian cricket star Usman Khawaja has boycotted major sports radio network SEN in protest against the dismissal of journalist Peter Lalor, who was sacked for expressing support for Palestinian human rights.
Following the first day of Australia’s Test match against the West Indies in Barbados, Khawaja refused an interview with SEN. The left-handed batsman was seen approaching two SEN broadcasters before spotting the station’s microphone and walking away after raising a hand.
Khawaja, who has been vocal about his support for Gaza and criticism of Israel’s actions, had earlier denounced SEN’s decision to cut ties with Lalor. The journalist’s freelance contract was terminated in February after SEN chief Craig Hutchison stated Lalor’s pro-Palestinian social media activity was distressing to Jewish Australians.
Responding to the sacking, Lalor said: “It is an awful situation. But so is Gaza.” Khawaja echoed this sentiment at the time, saying, “Standing up for the people of Gaza is not antisemitic… It has everything to do with justice and human rights.”
Though Khawaja has not officially commented on the boycott, Lalor acknowledged his support, calling him “a man of principle.”
The incident adds to Khawaja’s ongoing advocacy. In December 2023, he was warned by the ICC for wearing boots bearing the messages “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” in Palestinian flag colours during training. Khawaja defended his actions as a humanitarian appeal, not a political statement.
The cricketer’s latest stand highlights the growing intersection of sports, free speech, and human rights in international cricket.