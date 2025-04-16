Venue Announced for Cricket at the 2028 LA Olympics
Cricket will make its long-awaited return to the Olympic Games at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, marking the sport’s first appearance since 1900. The last time cricket featured at the Olympics, Great Britain defeated France in Paris to claim gold.
Things will look different this time around, with both men's and women's competitions set to be included. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in October 2023 that cricket would be part of the 2028 Games, highlighting the sport's global reach and potential to engage new audiences. Cricket boasts an estimated fan base of nearly 2.3 billion.
Alongside cricket, other sports such as flag football and squash will make their Olympic debuts, while baseball/softball and lacrosse are set to return.
The IOC has now confirmed that the cricket events will be held at the Fairgrounds in Pomona, Southern California. A temporary, purpose-built venue will host both the men's and women's competitions. A similar pop-up stadium was successfully used during the 2024 T20 World Cup, which was held in the United States and the Caribbean. That venue hosted high-profile matches, including the much-anticipated India–Pakistan contest, drawing large crowds and global viewership.
The proposed Fairplex venue spans 500 acres and is located about 50 kilometers east of Los Angeles—roughly an hour’s drive from the athletes’ village. The site has hosted the Los Angeles County Fair since 1922 and is known for its ability to accommodate large-scale events.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) welcomed the venue announcement on its official website.
“We welcome the announcement of the venue for cricket at Los Angeles 2028 as it is a significant step towards the preparation for our sport’s return to the Olympics,” said Jay Shah, ICC chair. “Although cricket is a hugely popular sport, it will be a fantastic opportunity to expand traditional boundaries when it features in the Olympics in the fast-paced, exciting T20 format that should appeal to new audiences.”