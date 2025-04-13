Vince’s Century Outshines Rizwan’s as Karachi Kings Triumph Over Multan Sultans in High-Scoring Thriller
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 is off to a roaring start, and Game 3 delivered fireworks in a high-octane clash between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. A combined total of 470 runs lit up the scoreboard as two blistering centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and James Vince stole the show — but it was Vince’s match-winning knock that proved decisive.
Toss & Teams
Karachi Kings' captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field first at the iconic National Stadium in Karachi.
Playing XIs:
Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed
Rizwan Leads Multan to a Mammoth Total
Batting first, Multan Sultans got off to a flying start, with skipper Mohammad Rizwan taking charge. He was at his fluent best, scoring a sublime 105, anchoring the innings while maintaining an aggressive tempo. Multan reached 63 runs in the powerplay, most of them courtesy of Rizwan’s calculated aggression.
While Shai Hope and Usman Khan failed to make significant contributions (6 and 19, respectively), Kamran Ghulam chipped in with a fiery 36 off 19. In the later overs, Michael Bracewell brought his international form to the PSL, hammering a quick 44 off just 17 balls at a strike rate of 260.
Karachi’s bowlers had a rough day — Adam Milne was especially expensive, conceding 60 runs in 4 overs without taking a wicket. Only Khushdil Shah provided some control, giving away 33 runs in his full quota and taking the wicket of Usman Khan. Multan posted a towering 234/6 in their 20 overs.
Vince Turns the Tables in Electric Chase
In reply, Karachi Kings lost early wickets despite a brisk start. David Warner was trapped in front by Bracewell, while Tim Seifert played a flashy cameo of 32 off 16 before falling. When Shan Masood departed for a duck, Karachi were 79/4 in 7 overs, staring at a steep uphill battle.
Enter James Vince. The Englishman turned the tide single-handedly, putting on a masterclass in timing and power-hitting. He played shots all around the ground, punishing anything off-line or off-length. Vince was eventually run out for a stunning 101 off just 43 balls, including 14 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 234.
Supporting him in the chase was Khushdil Shah, who followed up his disciplined bowling with a match-finishing knock. His unbeaten 60 off 37 ensured Karachi chased down the target with 4 balls to spare, sealing a memorable win in front of a roaring home crowd.
Player of the Match
James Vince was rightly awarded the Man of the Match for his breathtaking century, which laid the foundation for one of the PSL’s most thrilling chases.