Voting for ICC, Men and Women, Player of the Month Nominees – April 2025
By Shah Faisal
From historic Test triumphs to high-stakes World Cup qualifiers, April 2025 witnessed cricketing brilliance across continents. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month awards for April 2025. Players from Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies and New Zealand made their way into the nominees. They all performed prolifically, helping their teams in winning crucial games.
ICC Men’s Player of the Month Nominees – April 2025
Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)
Zimbabwe’s pace spearhead, Blessing Muzarabani, was instrumental in his side’s Test series win against Bangladesh. In the first Test at Sylhet, Muzarabani took 3/50 in the first innings and 6/72 in the second, helping Zimbabwe pull off a remarkable three-wicket victory. His 10 wickets across the two-match series came at an average of 20.50, cementing his role as the leader of Zimbabwe's bowling attack and earning him the Player of the Match honor.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh)
Bangladesh’s premier all-rounder, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, was a standout performer in the same Test series. He took twin five-wicket hauls in the first Test (5/52 and 5/50), and followed it up with a century (104) and another five-for (5/32) in the second. He finished with 116 runs at 38.66 and 15 wickets at a staggering average of 11.86—demonstrating his immense value to the Bangladesh team.
Ben Sears (New Zealand)
Fast bowler Ben Sears was New Zealand’s star in their 3-0 ODI sweep over Pakistan. Delivering with precision and pace, he notched back-to-back five-wicket hauls—5/59 and 5/34—in the last two ODIs. His 10 wickets came at an average of 9.30 and an economy rate of 5.07, earning him Player of the Series honors and boosting his credentials as a future pace mainstay.
ICC Women’s Player of the Month Nominees – April 2025
Kathryn Bryce (Scotland)
Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce had a stellar outing during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier in Pakistan. She topped the run charts with 293 runs in five games, averaging a commanding 73.25. Her unbeaten 131 against Ireland was the highest individual score of the tournament. Bryce also chipped in with six wickets and was named Player of the Tournament for her all-round brilliance in Scotland’s spirited qualification campaign.
Hayley Matthews (West Indies)
West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews combined aggression and leadership during the Qualifier. She scored 240 runs at a strike rate of 116.50 and an average of 60, including a century and a blitzkrieg 70 off 29 balls against Thailand. With the ball, she was the tournament’s top wicket-taker, claiming 13 wickets at an average of 15.84. Her valiant all-round efforts nearly took West Indies to qualification, missing out by just 0.01 on Net Run Rate.
Fatima Sana (Pakistan)
Fatima Sana led Pakistan’s unbeaten run at the Qualifier with aplomb. The right-arm pacer bagged 12 wickets at a superb economy of 3.97, including a match-defining 4/23 against Scotland. She also showcased her batting skills with an unbeaten 62 against Thailand. Sana’s all-around contribution was pivotal in Pakistan’s flawless campaign, securing a place in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025
ICC asks fans to cast a vote and then display the winner once the allocated time is completed.