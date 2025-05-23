West Indies' Matthew Forde Matches AB de Villiers' 16-Ball Fifty Record
West Indies cricketer Matthew Forde stunned the cricketing world by equalling the fastest half century ever scored in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The 23 year old fast bowler, who came in to bat at number eight, reached his fifty in just 16 balls during the second ODI against Ireland in Dublin on May 23, 2025. With this, Forde joined South African great AB de Villiers at the top of the list for the fastest fifties in ODI history.
Forde’s role in the match began when West Indies were already on a solid footing at 246 for 5 in the 44th over. What followed was a brutal batting display. He scored 58 runs from just 19 balls, including 8 sixes and 2 fours. This meant that 56 of his 58 runs ,96.55%, came from boundaries, setting a new record for the highest boundary percentage in a 50-plus ODI score. The previous record was held by Andre Fletcher, who had scored 96.15% of his runs in boundaries in 2009.
His attack started with a second-ball six off Barry McCarthy and peaked when he took on Josh Little, hammering him for four sixes in one over. In the 46th over, Forde followed up with a scoop for four and a six off Thomas Mayes.
At 42 runs off 13 balls, he looked poised to break AB de Villiers' record for the fastest fifty, but a missed ramp shot off McCarthy delayed the milestone. He then struck two consecutive sixes to bring up his fifty in 16 balls, matching de Villiers' iconic feat.
Forde was eventually dismissed in the 47th over by Liam McCarthy, but his impact was clear. Thanks to his contribution, along with Keacy Carty’s century (102 off 109 balls) and supporting roles from Shai Hope (49) and Justin Greaves (44*), West Indies ended with a commanding 352 for 8.
It was a crucial response to their 124 run loss in the first ODI, where Forde had already shown some resistance with a 38 run effort in a 98 run stand alongside Roston Chase.
Primarily known for his fast bowling, Forde only made his ODI debut in December 2023. In his short nine match career, he has taken 16 wickets and had only managed 100 runs with the bat before this game. His explosive knock in Dublin has not only revitalized West Indies' campaign in the series but also rewritten expectations for what lower-order players can deliver.
AB de Villiers Set the Bar in 2015
This innings from Forde now sits beside one of the most iconic knocks in ODI history. AB de Villiers had originally set the 16-ball fifty record on January 18, 2015, against West Indies in Johannesburg. That day, he didn’t stop at fifty, he went on to score a mind-blowing 149 runs off 44 balls, including 9 fours and 16 sixes. His innings also included the fastest century in ODI cricket history ,off just 31 balls, a record that still stands. De Villiers’ performance led South Africa to 439 for 2 and remains one of the most explosive displays ever witnessed in the sport.