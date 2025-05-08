West Indies Monitors Player Safety as India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate
By Mehr Jan
As tensions continually flare between India and Pakistan following a deadly attack in Pahalgam and subsequent military responses, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has stepped in to ensure the safety of its players competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).
With eight West Indian cricketers currently active in the IPL 2025 and five others in the PSL, the governing body said it is actively monitoring developments in the region. “Cricket West Indies is closely monitoring the escalating situation between India and Pakistan following recent military actions in the region,” the board said in a statement.
CWI added that it remains in “active communication” with both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as well as with its players participating in the leagues.
Names to Watch: West Indies Players in Action
The IPL 2025 roster includes a strong Caribbean presence: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Rovman Powell are representing Kolkata Knight Riders; Nicholas Pooran and fast bowler Shamar Joseph are suiting up for Lucknow Super Giants; Shimron Hetmyer plays for Rajasthan Royals; Romario Shepherd for Royal Challengers Bengaluru; and Sherfane Rutherford for Gujarat Titans.
Meanwhile, five players are flying the West Indies flag in the PSL: Jason Holder (Islamabad United), Gudakesh Motie and Shai Hope (Multan Sultans), Alzarri Joseph (Peshawar Zalmi), and Akeal Hosein (Quetta Gladiators).
PSL Match Postponed After Drone Strike
The conflict’s proximity to cricket became alarmingly clear when a scheduled PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, set for May 8, was postponed.
A drone strike reportedly caused damage to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, forcing the Pakistan Cricket Board to act.
"The Pakistan Cricket Board, in consultation with all the stakeholders, has decided to reschedule tonight’s HBL PSL X match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings,” the PCB said in a statement, adding that a revised date would be shared soon.