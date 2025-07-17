West Indies Name Rising Duo for T20I Series Against Australia
By Mehr Jan
The West Indies have named a 16-man squad for their five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning July 20 — and all eyes are on two rising stars making their debuts.
Eighteen-year-old Jewel Andrew earns his first T20I call-up after a string of promising performances in domestic competitions.
The wicketkeeper-batter is known for his sharp footwork and cool temperament, particularly against spin.
Hailed as one of the Caribbean’s most exciting young prospects, Andrew brings a fearless approach and clean technique that could be pivotal in the middle order.
Also stepping onto the T20I stage is left-arm pacer Jediah Blades. The 22-year-old made his ODI debut last December and quickly gained attention for his discipline with the new ball. Blades thrives in the powerplay, using swing and subtle variations to trouble top-order batters. His promotion reflects the selectors’ intent to develop depth in the fast-bowling department.
Core Experience Anchors the Squad
Captain Shai Hope continues to lead a group that blends youth with seasoned campaigners. Veterans like Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, and Rovman Powell provide leadership and firepower, while Shimron Hetmyer and Brandon King offer explosive batting options.
Andre Russell, who is expected to announce his retirement from international cricket soon, will play in the first two T20Is. A defining figure in West Indies' white-ball success over the last decade, Russell’s presence may mark the end of an era — and a potential passing of the torch to the next generation.
Building Toward 2026
Head coach Darren Sammy sees the series as more than just a bilateral contest — it’s a key step in building a unit capable of winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.
“Our goals and plans are aligned with winning the T20 World Cup,” Sammy said. “We’re refining our identity and growing stronger as a unit.”
He added: “Our last two home series didn’t go our way, but this is a fresh start. We want to set the tone against Australia and push forward with energy and belief.”
West Indies T20I Squad vs. Australia:
Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell*, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.