West Indies Names Fresh-Faced Squad for England Tour
By Mehr Jan
Cricket West Indies has announced a 15-player women’s squad for their upcoming white-ball tour of England, set for May 21 to June 8, 2025.
The tour will feature three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals, offering the Caribbean side a crucial opportunity to regroup after missing out on qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.
Leading the squad is all-rounder Hayley Matthews, who will be flanked by vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle. The group is a balanced blend of veterans and newcomers, with the selection committee opting to inject fresh energy into the setup following their third-place finish at the qualifiers in Pakistan last month.
Two uncapped players — 20-year-old all-rounder Realeanna Grimmond from Guyana and 19-year-old Kittitian fast bowler Jahzara Claxton — have been called up to the squad.
They replace wicketkeeper-batter Rashada Williams and experienced all-rounder Chinelle Henry, both of whom featured in the recent World Cup qualifying campaign.
Missing from the lineup is former vice-captain and star all-rounder Deandra Dottin. The 33-year-old sustained an injury during the Women’s Premier League in March and was ruled out of the qualifiers.
Miles Bascombe, Cricket West Indies' Director of Cricket, expressed confidence in the revamped squad’s ability to compete and evolve.
“This upcoming tour of England offers our women an important opportunity to reassert themselves on the international stage. It’s a chance to demonstrate the talent, grit, and character that are synonymous with West Indies cricket,” he said.
New Coach, New England — Same Fight
The series in England also comes at a pivotal moment for the hosts. It marks their first assignment under new leadership — head coach Charlotte Edwards and captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt — adding an extra layer of intrigue to the already competitive tour.
Head Coach Shane Deitz, who continues to shape this next generation of West Indian players, views the tour as a vital proving ground.
“Going to England is a fantastic opportunity to play one of the best teams in the world and to really test our skills,” Deitz said.
The team departs for England on May 13, with the opening T20I set for May 21 in Canterbury.
West Indies Women’s Squad for England Tour:
Hayley Matthews (capt), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-capt), Aaliyah Alleyne, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor