West Indies Recalls the Big Guns for the England T20I Series
West Indies Cricket has announced the T20I squad for their upcoming series against England and Ireland. Some big names have made their comebacks into the team, while others have opted for rest. Jason Holder and Andre Russell return to the squad after missing out for about a year. Pooran, on the other hand, requested to be excluded from the squad for a well-deserved rest after the IPL action.
The West Indies team is currently in England for the ODI and T20I series. They will play three T20Is against the England team before travelling to Ireland for a similar series. However, they will miss several star players for the Ireland tour as preparations begin for the Australia series.
Holder and Russell have been dearly missed by the West Indian side, as evident from their performances in bilateral series and tournaments. Holder last played for West Indies in February 2024 and missed the remainder of the season due to injury, including the 2024 T20 World Cup. Russell last played against England in November last year, where he suffered an ankle injury and missed the rest of the series.
This series will also mark the first test of West Indies under their new T20 captain, Shai Hope. Hope replaced Rovman Powell as captain after their recent 3-0 defeat against Bangladesh. Though Powell has been relieved of his captaincy duties, he remains part of the squad.
Sherfane Rutherford also earns a call-up to national duties to strengthen the middle order. The inclusion of these star players comes at the cost of all-rounders Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, and Terrance Hinds, who were all part of the Bangladesh series.
West Indies will have Keacy Carty in the squad for the T20 series against Ireland, replacing Brandon King. Roston Chase, the newly appointed Test skipper, will also return home and will be replaced by Jyd Goolie, a former West Indies Under-19 player.
Darren Sammy, the West Indies all-format coach, will return for the England series, along with assistants Floyd Reifer and Ravi Rampaul. Rayon Griffith will take charge for the Ireland T20Is.
West Indies men's T20I squad against England:
Shai Hope (capt), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd
West Indies men's T20I squad against Ireland:Shai Hope (capt), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jyd Goolie, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd