West Indies Reload: Fresh Faces, Familiar Firepower for European Tour
By Mehr Jan
The West Indies are gearing up for a summer showdown in Europe, unveiling a balanced 15-man squad that blends experience with youthful exuberance for six One Day Internationals against Ireland and England.
These matches, starting later this month, will serve as pivotal stepping stones on the path to qualification for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Shai Hope retains the captaincy, bringing his composure and firepower back to the crease as the team looks to build on recent momentum.
Hope will be flanked by a familiar top-order core featuring Brandon King, Evin Lewis and Keacy Carty.
All eyes, however, will be on 19-year-old Jewel Andrew, the rising star who turned heads during the last ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup with his dynamic batting and fearless presence at the crease.
“We’re seeing promising signs of a consistent unit forming,” said head coach Daren Sammy, whose leadership has been key in reigniting the team’s white-ball ambitions.
“These matches form a critical component toward the 2027 World Cup. We expect challenging conditions in Europe, but we’re focused on cultivating a culture and mindset geared toward playing our style of cricket and pushing toward our broader goals.”
Coaching Reinforcements and Strategic Partnerships
Alongside the squad announcement, the West Indies have also refreshed their backroom setup.
Former fast bowler and 2012 T20 World Cup champion Ravi Rampaul steps in as bowling coach, replacing James Franklin. The move brings local flavor to the Ireland leg of the tour, with Irish cricket legend Kevin O’Brien set to support the squad during their three-match series in Dublin.
With matches lined up in Dublin, Birmingham, Cardiff and London’s Oval, the West Indies will look to solidify a winning rhythm ahead of tougher contests on the global stage.
After a fruitful run against Bangladesh and a strong finish against England last year, the Caribbean side is eyeing sustained success, and the journey continues on European soil.
ODI Tour Schedule
Vs. Ireland – Dublin
May 21: First ODI
May 23: Second ODI
May 25: Third ODI
Vs. England
May 29: First ODI – Birmingham
June 1: Second ODI – Cardiff
June 3: Third ODI – The Oval
Full Squad
Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd